Police Clearance for Canadian Immigration |Divorce by American Husband

Police Clearance for Canadian Immigration

Atty. Barney, I am writing to seek for your assistance regarding my case in Dubai. I have worked and lived in Dubai from 2003 to 2009. I left Dubai with unpaid loans and credit cards and after some years, the bank filed a case against me. Now, I am applying for my permanent residency in Canada and one of the requirements is a Police Clearance from Dubai. I tried to apply through my cousin who is working in Dubai but he said my application was denied. The bank said they will withdraw the case if I will pay them. My problem is I do not have the funds and I really need a Police Clearance. Please advise if I have other options for my problem. Jessie

Since the reason for the rejection of your Police Clearance is not due to commission of a heinous crime or other acts that would be considered as a threat to the peace and order in Canada, you may execute a Statutory Declaration to explain your situation. Your declaration of your personal circumstances and the reason for failing to secure a police clearance will be collaborated by an Explanatory Letter to be issued under the letterhead of a law firm based in Dubai. These documents will be submitted to the Canadian Immigration (in lieu of the Police Clearance) to support your residency application.

Divorce by American Husband

Atty. Barney, kasalukuyang nagtatrabaho po ako dito po sa Dubai bilang receptionist. Gusto ko po sanang humingi ng advice tungkol sa aking sitwasyon. Ako po ay ikinasal sa aking American husband noong November 21, 2010 sa Angeles City, Pampanga. Nagtagal lang po ang aming relasyon ng dalawang taon. Ngayon po, siya ay nagfile ng divorce sa America noong March 2016. Kung matatanggap po namin ang divorce papers bago matapos ang taon, ano po ang maaari kong gawin para ako ay tuluyan nang maging single ulet. Jean

Kailangan mong magpetisyon sa korte sa Pilipinas upang kilalanin ang divorce decree na kinuha ng iyong asawa sa Amerika. As a general rule, hindi kinikilala ng batas ng Pilipinas ang divorce maliban na lamang kung ang kasal ay sa pagitan ng isang Filipino at banyaga at ang banyaga ang nagpetisyon ng divorce. Iuutos ng korte ng Pilipinas na pawalang bisa ang inyong kasal at ikaw ay maaari nang mag asawa muli. Kailangan mong ipa-authenticate ang divorce decree sa konsulada or embahada ng Pilipinas sa Amerika. Ang applicable na batas ay Article 26 ng Family Code:

Article 26

All marriages solemnized outside the Philippines, in accordance with the laws in force in the country where they were solemnized, and valid there as such, shall also be valid in this country, except those prohibited under Articles 35 (1), (4), (5) and (6), 3637 and 38.

Where a marriage between a Filipino citizen and a foreigner is validly celebrated and a divorce is thereafter validly obtained abroad by the alien spouse capacitating him or her to remarry, the Filipino spouse shall have capacity to remarry under Philippine law.