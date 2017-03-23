Pokwang on having a baby with BF: ‘Kung kaya pa, oo naman, siyempre!’

DUBAI — Forty-six-year-old comedienne and actress Pokwang is still hopeful of having a baby with American actor Lee O’Brien.

Pokwang, whose real name is Marietta Subong, told pep.ph: “E, kung kaya pa, oo naman, siyempre! Another dream come true.”

Her boyfriend revealed on April 2015 that Pokwang suffered a miscarriage.

Having been together for two years already, the lovers became a couple after working in the movie “Edsa Woolworth” (2014.)

The Filipina actress noted in the report that her current boyfriend does not mind if she has a busier career than he.

Pokwang said that O’Brien is a very understanding boyfriend.

“Yan ang dapat sa isang relasyon, dapat sa isang relasyon, suportahan kayo.

“It doesn’t matter kung sino ang mas busy o hindi. Suportahan kayo.

“Yun ang sikreto para tumagal,” she added.

When asked about the wedding, Pokwang said that she is not stressing herself over a deadline.

“Hindi naman ako [nagbibigay ng deadline], wala. Ano ba? Basta kami masaya.

“Nag-iipon pa ang lolo mo. Trabaho nang trabaho ngayon, in fairness,” Pokwang said.

She had also recently said on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” (TWBA) that the wedding is on the plan admitting that O’Brien is still saving money for the big day.

O’Brien’s family arrived in the Philippines last January.

“Naiintindihan ko naman yung nanay.

“Kasi sabi niya, ‘Alam mo naman yung anak ko. . . Hindi naman kami ano. . .Hindi kami ganyan, ganyan’

“Pero nag-iipon pa siya,” she said.

Pokwang implied that O’Brien did not come from a wealthy family. But she noted that the financial status of her boyfriend is no big deal for her.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanya, hindi naman ako magarbong babae,” he said.

Meanwhile, TWBA host Boy Abunda asked the comedian should her relationship with O’Brien come to a breakup, could she handle it?

“Ano kasi ako, Tito Boy, napaka-fighter kong tao.

“Siguro kung masasaktan ako ulit ngayon, siguraduhin lang ng mananakit sa akin na kaya niyang saluhin yung mga nagmamahal sa akin na ipagtatanggol ako,” Pokwang said.

The actress, on the other hand, stressed that she and O’Brien have a strong relationship.

She said: “Pero hindi ko nakikita sa kanya yun [na iiwan ako.]”

Meanwhile, Pokwang has launched her new cookbook, “Patikim, Pokie Ang Hugot Cookbook and More. . . Ganern” on Saturday, March 18.

The book promises to provide her favorite recipes, as well as a lot of “hugot” remarks.

Last month, she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN. She was part of the hit series “Til I Met You” and a mainstay of the comedy show “Banana Sundae.” She is also part of the newest game show “I Can Do That” of the network.