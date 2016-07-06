PNP generals deny Duterte’s accusation

DUBAI—Four out of five Philippine National Police generals who were accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of being involved in illegal drugs trade have denied the accusations against them.

According to separate inquirer.net reports, those who denied and vowed to clear their names were former Quezon City Police head Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio, former National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Joel Pagdilao, Chief Supt. Bernardo Diaz, former Western Visayas police director, and retired Chief Supt. Vicente Loot.

In a report, Tino was quoted as saying that he is willing to undergo an investigation, and said that he never engaged in illegal drug activity since he graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1986.

“I am more than willing to undergo an investigation and a lie detector test, to face my accuser and face the President. I can see him eye to eye and tell him not involved in any shenanigans and nefarious activities,” he said.

Tinio said he will just clear his name, and would just take an early retirement.

Pagdilao, for his part, also denied the accusation, saying that he has been fighting illegal drugs for a long time now.

“Wala pong katotohanan na ako po ay protector ng iligal na droga. Tayo po ay lumalaban, matagal na po tayong lumalaban diyan,” a separate report quoted him as saying.

“Kaya ko pong linisin ang aking pangalan. . . alam ko pong ito’y trabaho na aking ginagawa ng may katapatan,” he added.

Diaz, on the other hand, cited how illegal drugs affected some of his family members—a proof that he does not approve the use of illegal drugs.

“Kung meron man pong isang opsiyal sa PNP na galit sa iligal na droga, siguro po isa na po ako doon. Ako po ay may mga personal reasons na ako po ay galit sa droga. Una meron po akong pinsan during the 1980s, first cousin namatay po ito dahil sa paggamit niya ng iligal na droga. Pangalawa meron po akong pinsan na babae, 21 years old, 1995 working student napatay ng drug addict nang hinold-up sa Tondo,” Diaz said.

“’Yung younger brother ko po tatlong beses pinarehab . . . Ang aking tatay napadali po ang buhay dahil sa nangyari sa aking nakababatang kapatid,” he added.

He also said that he is willing to be investigated.

“Alam po ng Diyos yan, mache-check nyo po ang aking record mula noon hanggang ngayon. . . Wala po akong magagawa kung kami po ay napangalanan. Ang sa akin na lang po personal ay iharap ko ang aking sarili para ako ay maibestigahan at mapatunayan na wala akong kasalanan kahit kaunti. Hindi po ako natatakot sa mata ng Diyos, sa mata ng tao,” he said,

Loot, meanwhile, also denied the allegation, claiming that he is a “perennial victim of black propaganda in Cebu.”

I hope I will be given the chance nga atubangon ang nag-accuse nako (I hope I will be given the chance to face those who accused me). Coming from the president, it’s something I will have to take very, very seriously,” Loot was quoted as saying in a philstar.com report, citing an interview with The Freeman.

“I have an accountability to every Cebuano nga nakaila nako (kilala ako),” he added.