PNP-12 starts ‘internal cleansing’

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — “Internal cleansing” is the word of the day, especially in the Police Regional Office-12 as ordered by Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa.

A pna.gov.ph report said that Sr. Supt. Leonardo Suan, PRO-12 deputy regional director for operations, said the move aims to ensure that all pending cases involving their personnel would be expedited and undergo proper processes.

As part of the cleansing process, he said they will evaluate the activities as well as the lifestyle of all police officials and personnel in the region. “They will sign an undertaking similar to an affidavit declaring that they are not involved in any illegal activity,” he said in an interview.

Each of them will also be required to present copies of their statement of assets, liabilities and net worth or SALN, he said.

By: Sam Bautista