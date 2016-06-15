PLEA kicks off first tournament in Dubai

The first season of Pinoy League of Engineers and Architects (PLEA) has kicked off at Dubai Club for Disabled’s Dubai Handicapped Gym in Al Qusais.

Hundreds of supporters flocked at the gym to show their support to each participating teams.

The engineers- and architects-exclusive basketball tournament has six teams to compete.

“. . . this is to give avenue to engineers and architects sa mga pa-ligang ganito,” PLEA Chairman Antonio Arenio told Kabayan Weekly.

Each participating team has sported their muses.

The Best Muse award went to Ayrra Averilla of team Balbonics. She received AED 300 cash and gift vouchers. Lyca de Castro of The Veterans team and Kelly Ann Onza of the Team Hokage were the second and third placers, respectively.

Before the tournament started, a Klay Thompson three-point shoot-out contest was held. Patrick Bagaporo and Ivan Garcia of team Balbonics were hailed as champions.

A total of three games were concluded during the opening.

For the first game, The Veterans won against Team Hokage with the final score of 55-52.

North Vikings, meanwhile, consistently trashed the South Star in the entire game, ending it with the final score of 85-72.

In the final game, Balbonics won over Free Agents, 64-69.

“Hindi lang ito yung goal naming . . . May plano rin kaming magtayo ng bowling tournament at iba pa,” Arenio said.

He also concluded that it was a successful event for they made the engineers and architects eager and happy.

“They were all from different fields of engineers, like we have civil, industrial, electrical engineering and IT engineering,” he added.