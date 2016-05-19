Plans for OFWs

In six years, we, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), have not heard anything about our welfare from outgoing President Benigno Aquino III. This is the reason why it sounded like a music when President-elect Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his promise to put up a separate department to cater the needs of the OFWs.

The plan was first laid by Duterte during the last presidential debate where presidential candidates were asked what would they do to help OFWs.

Aside from the Department of Overseas Workers, Duterte also proposed to establish a bank where OFWs could channel their remittances, and to require diplomats and embassies to keep track of the whereabouts of every OFW in their country of assignment.

“[I will] make it mandatory for the Consul General or Consul to keep track of all the Filipinos abroad and at the first sign of abuse and if they want to go home, libre na ‘yan,” he said during the debate.

He said that the government will take care of the plane tickets of abused OFWs who wish to go back home. It will also be the government that will shoulder the bill for their medical expenses.

And in case a worker wants to suspend his or her contract, the government will also assist in providing them legal aid.

These promises, and his stand on various social issues the Philippines is facing, brought Duterte close to the hearts of many OFWs.

He reiterated his plan to put up a Department of Overseas Workers during a press conference at the Matina Enclaves in Matina, Davao City on Monday, May 16. He said the OFW department will be housed possibly in the Post Office building in Manila.

He said he chose the Post Office since very few people now send letters via the snail-mail. And better to convert it into something more functional and useful to the Filipinos.

“I will create a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers and I’m thinking of converting the Post Office building in Manila into something very functional, useful to the Filipinos just like housing the Department of OFW.

“I want the public, applying for overseas (jobs), huwag ninyong pabalik-balikin. I want the Department of Foreign Affairs, the health services, the police clearances, mauna. I will also put a National Bureau of Investigation [office inside it]. Gamitin ninyo yung mga computer na yan,” Duterte said, noting that he wants the building to be a one-stop shop for OFWs.

He likewise promised during the conference the crack down on illegal recruiters.

He said he “will create a special unit and order to arrest recruiters operating without proper permit. I will not wait for you to victimize the Filipinos, I’m warning you.”

“I would know when I see one. I can smell a rat a mile away. Huli na kayo . . . I will do what you do to others. ‘Yan ang warning ko,” Duterte added.

Indeed, the time is not just ripe but it is long overdue to create a department that will focus solely on the needs and welfare of OFWs – a department that will make OFWs’ lives easier instead of giving them burden from the time they leave until the day they come back.