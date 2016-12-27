Pinoys reminisce Christmas traditions

DUBAI – What does December, or particularly the holiday season, mean to you? For some Pinoys, it is one of the biggest time of the year aside from their birthday.

Regardless where a Filipino may be, their traditions and culture continue to shine during this festive season.

Jojie Bandibas who works in Dubai has been attending the Simbang Gabi (or Rooster’s Mass that was originally celebrated at dawn) since its first night at St. Mary’s Catholic

Church on Thursday, December 15.

Simbang Gabi, or Misa de Gallo in Spanish, is celebrated by the Filipino Roman Catholics for nine consecutive nights before welcoming the Christmas Day on December 25.

According to the Filipina, she takes this chance to attend the continued masses every year to pray for her loved ones wherever they may be. Due to the overwhelming number of attendees every night, she shared that at times she could not even enter the gates of the church.

“I feel incomplete. I miss my place [in the Philippines] after attending Simbang Gabi,” Bandibas said, noting that back home in the Philippines it is practiced to eat hot Filipino delicacies such as biko (Filipino rice cake made up of malagkit or sticky rice, coconut milk, and brown sugar), puto bumbong, bud-bud (Filipino rice cake wrapped in banana leaves), paired with traditional hot chocolate or coffee.

The Filipina, who has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2006 and another 10 years previously in Qatar, mentioned that she does feel homesick especially during this time of the year. However, she does feel blessed to be able to attend the Simbang Gabi every night despite being away from home. The last time Bandibas spent Christmas in the Philippines was three years ago.

Having a Skype session with her two children, who are in the Philippines, during the holiday season is also another thing that Bandibas tries not to miss every year.

“I know that makaka-homesick kung first time ka mag Christmas dito pero just keep praying and try to spend your time with your friends when you are free to divert from feeling homesick,”

the 54-year-old shared to her fellow Filipinos who will be spending their Christmas for the first time away from their families in the Philippines.

A season of gift giving, Filipinos also have a unique way of giving and receiving gifts. Monito-monita (or Kris Kingle) is one of the famous ways Pinoys would celebrate with their officemates, classmates in school, group of friends and family. Filipinos would exchange gifts when they meet during their celebratory party.

For the little ones, usually the grandchildren, they would receive peso notes from the elderly or from their parents. Coined as “Aginaldo”, due to the printed portrait of Emilio Aguinaldo on a five peso note, children would receive fresh peso notes that were in crisp condition.

“I can remember that my Papa used to have a lot of it during Christmas. The smaller the bills, the better,” Joy Hernandez said, noting that the bill still had that fresh, new smell of freshly printed money.

She mentioned that it was one of the happiest Filipino traditions she had experienced growing up. According to the Filipina, she grew up collecting five, 10, 50, and 100 peso notes.

Eventually, when she was in Grade 5, Hernandez opened her first bank account by depositing all her “cash gifts” on the first banking day on New Year.

“I felt like a millionaire depositing 300 pesos,” she shared.

The Sharjah-based Filipina said that it was a kid’s account that she used until her college years. Ultimately, it was closed as she knew how to withdraw from her account using her passbook.

When asked if she continued the tradition with her daughter, she said that being an overseas Filipino mother made it difficult to do so.

“Sending or giving gifts still stayed the same, however, the joy of opening it with family did not,” Hernandez said, noting that she sometimes would just send money to her daughter to let her buy a gift of her own choice.

Article By: Jekah Carillo