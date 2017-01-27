Pinoys dance “Sinulog sa UAE” beat

DUBAI – On its 5th year, hundreds of Pinoys within the UAE flocked and danced to the beat of “Sinulog sa UAE”. The event was held at Al Wasl Sports Gym last January 20.

United Cebuanos (UC), the organizing body, spearheaded the day-long event from 10AM to 8PM. It started with a morning variety show, followed by “Sadsad sa Kabuntagon” (Dance in the Morning), Street Dance Parade, “Halad” (Offering) Sinulog dance demonstration and Miss Sinulog – UAE 2017.

The event was opened with games and a morning variety show that showcased Dubai-based Pinoy talents like “The Singing Painter”- Tom Alvarado, who actually displayed his artistry when some random audience was selected for a portrait painting. Other artists featured were “The Power Belter Singing Hero” and one of the recipients of “Dakilang Bayani Award 2016 – Alvin Pancito, “Bayanihan – Kiddie Voice Champ 2015” Trixia Galledo, “Bruno Mars of Dubai”- Ian Cris Tocle, and “1st Visayan Music Festival 2016 Champ” Madelyn Echevarria.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno, Jr. with wife Yoko, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortez with wife Yasmin, PID and Kalayaan Chairwoman Dr. Wafa Qassimieh, Vice chair Eng. Tata Dayot and the rest of its officers joined the crowd with the Sinulog “Sadsad sa Kabuntagon” as they all danced to the festival beat courtesy of UC’s Drum and Bugle Corps (UC-DBC).

On his speech, Ambassador Vingno thanked UC for the invitation of the Philippine Embassy to join in the festival over the years.

“I take great pride that Filipinos, despite being overseas, have preserved and endeavored to promote to the world one of our distinct traditions – our festival. As we celebrate Sinulog, let us be reminded that this is ultimately a celebration of our values, beliefs and faith. As OFWs, let us be a dynamic force in elevating our fellow Filipinos and our nation here in the UAE,” said Vingno.

As a surprise treat to the audience, ConGen Cortez rendered an OPM medley that left everyone in awe. Cortez also congratulated everyone for the successful staging of the festival.

The UC Dance Troupe initiated the “Halad” dance demonstration showing the traditional sinulog dance steps. The group has been invited to join “Sinulog sa Italy” to perform their piece on January 27 in Milan.

St. Mary’s Fil-Com Dance Troupe also performed their offering dance. The religious contingent was hailed as 2015 Sinulog sa UAE Street Dance Grand Champion. They performed with their Festival Queen, Miss Triya.

Another smaller contingent from Kabayan Kapit Bisig (KKB) participated in the parade. They hope to come back next year with a bigger delegation.

Rolando Picadizo’s entry won this year’s “Pitikan sa Sinulog” a photography competition organized by PhotoClickerz.

Batangueña beauty wins 1st Miss Sinulog – UAE

One of this year’s highlight is its very first “Miss Sinulog – UAE” as its official festival pageant title. The previous years was tagged as “Sinulog Festival Queen”. The pageant was not only exclusively open to Cebuanos or Visayan-speaking Filipinos but also to Pinays from any part of the Philippines.

“This year’s Sinulog was a revamp of what we’ve been doing for the past few years. Since this is our 5th Sinulog here in UAE, we want something different, a twist so to speak. We came up with the idea of having Miss Sinulog, which is a big segment of the yearly Sinulog activities in Cebu. Apart from our candidates, we also are featuring their glam teams; showcasing the ingenuity and artistic talent of the designers and make-up artists,” said Charito Alforte, UC’s President.

Sixteen lovely candidates strutted their costumes in the presentation, casual wear and in the long gown competitions.

Marlyn Armamento, 26-year old from Taysan, Batangas bagged the title as the very first “Miss Sinulog – UAE”. Armamento marks her 3rd year in Dubai and works as a Human Resource Officer in a salon.

She bested all the rest of the candidates with her grace, poise and wit in the Q&A portion.

“I would discuss to our President to improve and provide livelihood programs for returning OFWs in our country; and probably to start their own businesses. I don’t want OFWs to stay abroad forever and be away from their families,” she said when asked about the matters to discuss in the opportunity of meeting President Duterte.

Armamento also won “Best in Talent” that was held earlier at Epic, Capitol Hotel last January 13. She rendered an ethnic dance during the talent competition.

Juriel Villedor, Hazel Colleen Gamboa, Anna Carmina Antonio and Joanabelle Solomon are 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Runners-up, respectively.

Winners for special awards are:

Miss Photogenic: Joanabelle Solomon (Candidate No. 15)

Darling of the Press: Hazel Gamboa (Candidate No. 8)

Best in Talent: Marlyn Armamento (Candidate No. 4)

Miss Friendship: Patricia Anonuevo (Candidate No. 16)

Top 3 itsoura’s Faces of the Night:

Armamento, Solomon, Anna Carmina Antonio (Candidate No. 13)

Best in Head Dress and Miss Professionalism: Jenefer Joy Boado (Candidate No. 6)

Best in Casual Wear and Long Gown: Cristita Belga (Candidate No. 1)

The panel of judges were composed of Madam Azizah Zekaj, Filipino model Anna Llagas, Mr. Kunal Bhansali, and fashion designers Harvey Cenit and Angelo Estera.

“We would like to thank all who came to this year’s celebration. It has always been a success because of the people behind who put their dedication and commitment. UC was primarily organized to bring this festival nearer to the hearts of every Cebuano or Visayan-speaking Pinoy and to transcend to all the rest of our kababayans, and even to other nationalities. We are always excited for what is in store in the years to come as this celebration becomes a tradition,” said Wendel Castro, founder and adviser of UC.

By: DJ John Luna

