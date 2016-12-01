Pinoys celebrate UAE National Day

DUBAI – The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is calling on all Filipinos in the emirate to join the festivities that have been prepared in celebration of United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) 45th National Day.

According to Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes a special booth has been placed at City Walk in Dubai as its way to celebrate the rich cultures of both the Philippines and the UAE.

Cortes said that the booth, which officially opened on Tuesday, November 29, will continue to be part of the UAE’s celebration until Sunday, December 4, noting that there are 14 other booths to enjoy at the location.

“The booth is open from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight every day,” he said.

Aside from an array of display of Philippine products at the booth, a group of Philippine artists from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will be performing at the location on Saturday, December 3.

Cortes confirmed that the UAE Ministry of Culture requested a cultural presentation from each country present in City Walk. The group of artists who will be performing on Saturday has also performed on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

They are scheduled to perform at the other emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and ultimately Dubai on Saturday.

“I wish to invite you all my kabayans in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to please visit the Philippine booth at City Walk. This is our little way to joining the celebration of the UAE’s National Day,” Cortes concluded.

Meanwhile, for her part, Political and Economic Attaché, Eleanor Balanquit, mentioned that some Emiratis have already inquired about how to travel to the Philippines for a holiday to destinations such as Boracay.