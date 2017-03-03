Pinoy store keeper wins first ‘Talentology’

DUBAI – An Abu Dhabi-based Filipino won the first Talentology, a variety talent show conducted by a mall in the capital.

Gary Maigue, 38, said that he battled it out against six other talented contestants based in the country.

Working as a store keeper in a manufacturing company in the UAE, Maigue auditioned on January and was chosen from 15,000 other hopefuls to be part of the Top 6 finalists.

On February 17, he sported his singing prowess while others also sang, danced, played musical instruments, among others, and on the next day, he was hailed as the first Mushrif Mall’s Talentology.

During the grand finals, he belted out Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala na they’re going to choose me,” he said noting that there was a voting online scheme on Facebook that happened on February 1 until 15.

“I never expected to be chosen [to be one of] the Final 6 because we were 15,000. My only goal was to show off my talent all over the world and establish camaraderie,” he said.

Maigue started joining local competition in the Philippines as early as 13 years old. It helped him to improve every time he joined competitions like this.

“My mentors and co-competitors are my great teachers and tutors to have this singing voice,” he added.

He’s already been performing and do front acts in his spare time in the country.

Filipino icons Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera are his greater influencers. International singers such as Brian McKnight, George Benson, Michael Buble, and Freddie Mercury of Queen were also part of his inspiration in life.

Maigue won AED 10,000 worth of vouchers and trophies.

Other contestants were Haissam Wakeb, Eizaldin Ragheb, Pinoy Pride (group of 6 Filipino dancers), Yasmina Alidova, and Aditi Sen.