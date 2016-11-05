Pinay found dead in Oman

DUBAI—Authorities are questioning two Indian nationals over the death of a female overseas Filipino in Oman, the Department of Labor and Employment said Friday, November 4.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello identified the victim as Pinky Esmeria Pamittan, a housekeeping supervisor at the Ramada Hotel in Oman.

According to Bello, Pamittan’s body was recovered at the Azaibah area in Muscat last October 28.

No other details were made available by Oman police, Bello said, but noted that two co-workers of Pamittan have been taken into custody by local police as they were the last people seen with the victim as she was leaving the hotel.

Pamittan was deployed to Oman last March through Philippine Recruitment Agency (PRA)-E GMP International Corporation and Foreign Recruitment Agency (FRA)-Ikhtiar Trading and Contracting LLC.

“We feel bad about the tragic incident that befell another Filipino worker in a foreign land. We can only commiserate with her family for the loss,” Bello said.

He said labor officials in Oman are coordinating with Pamittan’s family, and were instructed to closely monitor police investigation on the case. It was learned that Pamittan’s mother is working in Jordan.

Bello said he has directed OWWA to facilitate the repatriation of Pamittan’s remains and provide all necessary assistance to her family.

Aside from death insurance of P200,000 and burial assistance of P20,000, her family may also avail of livelihood and other monetary assistance from OWWA.

“Dahil isa siyang active member ng OWWA bago siya pumanaw, may karapatan ang kanyang pamilya na makatanggap ng insurance at death benefit, tulong-pangkabuhayan at monetary allowance,” said Bello.