Pinay Ballers hold first championship games April 14

DUBAI – It will be a battle of experienced ball teams when J’Gab and The Captain battle it out for supremacy in the finals of the first season of Pinay Ballers-Dubai basketball championship on April 14 at the Al Safa Sports Hall.

But first, the battle for third place will be as heated as the championship match when AUH Classic go up against Sappho Fire Archers on the same date at the same venue.

This, after in the Rookies bracket Sappho showcased team chemistry in out scoring powerhouse team Bisdak Ballers in the quarter-finals of the first ever all-Pinay basketball league in the country. Hans Caly Prado led the Sapphos 55-35 triumph over Bisdak.

AUH Classic, meanwhile, defeated DXB Hotshots a second time in the league with Kaye Cequena proclaimed best player of their quarter finals match.

In the Seniors bracket, J’Gab trounced Tunesquad with a 47-28 win in the quarters with Nerissa Cabrera bringing in the honors for the winning team, while the Panthers and the Captain proved that both were hungry for the very first crown of the league.

In their quarter-finals match both teams played like champions in their neck-and-neck battle. Despite establishing a huge lead in the second quarter, the Panthers regrouped and bounced back to even the score early in the third. In the end, The Captain’s composure and focus gained the victory for them. Eli Minase was the game’s best player.

The semi-finals were cross-over matches between the winners of the Senior and Rookie brackets pitting the Sapphos against AUH Classic, and The Captain against J’Gab.

The Sappho Fire Archers’ outside shooting prowess saved them from humiliation as the more experienced The Captain team routed the rookie team 43-31 to gain the first finals berth.

AUH Classic did not make it easy for the more experienced J’Gab in their semis matchup. Nonetheless, J’Gab won 35-28 in the end with Check Cabrera taking another best player of the game title under her belt.

Which more experienced team will grab the first trophy of the Pinay league? Find out on Friday, April14, at the Al Safa Sporting Hall. Game time will be announced later.