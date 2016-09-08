Pilgrimage to Makkah: A Biblical Reference

Narrated Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, the Apostle of Allah peace be upon him [pbuh] said: «Whoever performs the Pilgrimage (Hajj) committing no act of lewdness or sinning, he shall return back (free of sins) as in the day of his birth». [Reporters: Al Bukhari & Muslim …… Rank: Authentic]

One of the major fruits of making the journey to Makkah for Hajj, if conducted as instructed in the Hadith above, is to return home free of sins or (born again) so to speak. The same instructions appear in the Glorious Qur’an, where Allah the Exalted says: “The pilgrimage is (in) the well-known months, and whoever is minded to perform the pilgrimage therein (let him remember that) there is (to be) no lewdness, abuse or argument on the pilgrimage” [2:197].

Millions of Servants of God from around the globe are gearing up to make this journey in the next few days in response to the call made by the Apostle of Allah Ibrahim (Abraham). Allah has instructed him, as in the Glorious Qur’an to: “Proclaim unto mankind the pilgrimage. They will come unto thee on foot and on every lean camel; they will come from every deep ravine” [22:27].

Since the erection of the Ka’bah (The cubic structure) by Prophets Abraham & Ismael, many nations prior to advent of Islam were making their journies to Makkah- called in the Glorious Qur’an Baca– for the same purpose. We read for example in the Psalms 84:1-6:

“How amiable are thy tabernacles, O LORD of hosts!

2My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the LORD: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God. 3Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O LORD of hosts, my King, and my God. 4Blessed are they that dwell in thy house: they will be still praising thee. Selah. 5Blessed is the man whose strength is in thee; in whose heart are the ways of them.6Who passing through the valley of Baca make it a well; the rain also filleth the pools”.

“1How amiable are thy tabernacles, O LORD of hosts” is a reference to the tabernacles (tents) used by the people during the Hajj even to date.

“2My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the LORD: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God.” Is a reference to the yearning of every believer to perform the Pilgrimage at least once in a life time.

“3Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O LORD of hosts, my King, and my God.” Is a reference to the fact that the birds are safe from hunting although they are near the altar. A fact confirmed in the Glorious Qur’an, where Allah the Exalted says: “O ye who believe! Kill no wild game while ye are on the pilgrimage” [5:95].

“Who passing through the valley of Baca make it a well; the rain also filleth the pools” Interestingly, the Glorious Qur’an as well refers to Makkah as «Baca»: “Lo! the first Sanctuary appointed for mankind was that at Baca, a blessed place, a guidance to the people.” [3:96]. The well mentioned herein is vividly the renown «Well of Zamzam».

Another reference made to the Ka’bah (The black cubic structure) in Baca is that of Isaiah 60:1-7: “Arise, shine; for thy light has come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. 2For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and His glory shall be seen upon thee. 3And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising. 4Lift up thine eyes round about, and see: all they gather themselves together, they come to thee: thy sons shall come from far, and thy daughters shall be nursed at thy side. 5Then thou shalt see, and flow together, and thine heart shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the sea shall be converted unto thee, the forces of the Gentiles shall come unto thee. 6The multitude of camels shall cover thee, the dromedaries of Midian and Ephah; all they from Sheba shall come: they shall bring gold and incense; and they shall shew forth the praises of the LORD. 7All the flocks of Kedar shall be gathered together unto thee, the rams of Nebaioth shall minister unto thee: they shall come up with acceptance on mine altar, and I will glorify the house of my glory”

“And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising” is evident during the Pilgrimage to Makkah, where people from all over the globe, referred to as Gentiles, be they laymen or kings, they all perform the rituals together on equal footing.

“All they gather themselves together, they come to thee” i.e. the beautiful (Black Cubic) House of Allah. In the Songs of Solomon 1:5, we read: “I am black, but comely, O ye daughters of Jerusalem, as the tents of Kedar,”. According to the Smith’s Bible Dictionary; Kedar is: “the second in order of the sons of Ishmael, (Genesis 25:13; 1 Chronicles 1:29) and the name of a great tribe of Arabs”. Interestingly, the Apostle of Allah Muhammad [pbuh] is the descendent of Ishmael through the linage of Kedar. Under the subtitle Kedar, the ATS Bible dictionary reads: “A son of Ishmael, Genesis 25:13, the father of the Kedarenians or Cedrei, mentioned by Pliny, who dwelt in the neighborhood of the Nabatheans, in Arabia Deserta. They were a numerous and powerful tribe, not of the best reputation, Psalm 120:5, and their name is sometimes put for the whole of Arabia Desert and its wandering inhabitants, Isaiah 21:16,17 42:11. ”

The indications and references therein to the Apostle Muhammad [pbuh] are numerous or rather plenty and so many.

A clear reference to the Black Rock is also made in Isaiah 42: 11-13: “ 11Let the wilderness and the cities thereof lift up their voice, the villages that Kedar doth inhabit: let the inhabitants of the rock sing, let them shout from the top of the mountains. 12Let them give glory unto the LORD, and declare his praise in the islands. 13The Lord shall go forth as a mighty man, he shall stir up jealousy like a man of war: he shall cry, yea, roar; he shall prevail against his enemies.”

“Let the inhabitants of the rock sing” For the sake of clearance, the cubic black structure contains the heavenly (Black Rock) that all pilgrims attempt to touch or kiss. The cadence chanted by all pilgrims gearing up for Hajj referred to in the scriptures is: “Here we are Lord (answering Your call), here we are. Here we are, there’s no partner to Thee. Here we are. Verily all the Praise, Blessings and Kingdom belong to You, there is no partner to Thee. Here we are”.

When the Apostle of Allah Muhammad [pbuh] conquered Baca (Makkah) with 10,000 men of his companions (saints), he prevailed over his enemies in the Arabian Peninsula, fulfilling verbatim the prophecy of Moses mentioned in Deuteronomy 33:2 “And he said: The Lord came from Sinai, and rose up from Seir unto them; he shined forth from Mount Paran, and he came with ten thousands of saints: from his right hand went a fiery law for them.”.

Searching the web for Mount Paran, the reader will find it interestingly located in Baca or Makkah. Not only so, but also “From his right hand went a fiery law for them” that is the Shariah Law, the code of conduct that should govern every believer’s way of life. We ask the Almighty Allah to show us the Truth as a Truth and grant us the power and courage to follow; likewise show the falsehood as clearly falsehood and grant us the power and courage to avoid it, Amen.