PICQS-UAE members gather for annual get-together

DUBAI – Wearing barongs and Filipiniana dresses, almost two hundred members of the Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyor (PICQS), UAE chapter gathered recently at the Mövenpick Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence for their sixth annual gathering.

Hailing from various locations in the Emirates, the gathering was graced by Vice Consul Von Ryan Pangwi and PICQS founder Julie Christine de la Cruz.

The annual gathering is also being conducted to gather together all members of the Filipino group in the country.

A dance competition was also conducted during the event where every group was required to dance in a Filipino traditional dress. Some of the groups incorporated and mixed traditional and contemporary music.

De la Cruz discussed the history, vision, objectives and training programs the group has been offering for the past years.

Its vision is to make the Quantity Surveying (QS) trained Filipinos achieve a chartered status with internationally recognized QS professional bodies.

She also mentioned that their organization has been accredited as full member of the International Cost Engineering Council (ICEC).

In addition, the founder also said that presently they have 50 members from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), 35 MAIQS, 150 AIQS affiliates and 50 AssocRICS.

“We also have a memorandum of understanding with RICS, AIQS (Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors) NZIQS (The New Zealand Institute of Quantity Surveyors), SISV (Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers), IQSI (ikatan Quantity Surveyor Indonesia), and PUJA (ertubuhan Ukur Jurutera and Arkitek).

“Currently we are recognized by 13 country members,” she added.

The PICQS will host the Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS) Congress in 2021.

“We have a strong and tedious process of admitting applicants through the conduct of professional interviews and have a strong membership validation process conducted annually to ensure members are committed to their journey to become chartered or certified quantity surveyors,” de la Cruz said.