PICPA Dubai holds 1-Day Basketball League

Dubai – Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA Dubai), a non-profit professional organization based in Dubai mainly consist of accountants working in the Emirate inaugurated its very 1st 1-Day Basketball League recently at the Applied Technology High School Gym with 8 teams participating.

Organized by PICPA Chairman Lyndon Magsino, together with the event-in-charge Marvin Barot and Tournament Commissioner Robert Ramos Ruiz, is aimed at gathering all members to be part of the event, promote camaraderie and friendship.

Out of total 8 teams, Team Hedging Gray was hailed as champions.

“This is great event for the group, we are truly surprised that we have received full support from our members,” said Magsino in his opening remarks.