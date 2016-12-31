PIBAD downs PICE in 2016 Bayanihan Mini Olympics basketball

Abu Dhabi – Finalist Pag-Iribang Bicolnon sa Abu Dhabi (PIBAD), rained successful shots in the first two quarters in their championship game against Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) to accumulate a 17-point lead in the recently concluded basketball tournament of the 2016 Mini Olympics hosted by the Bayanihan Council in the capital.
Led by its best player and finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Elmer Esparrago, contributing 22 points in the tally with two other key players John Alcantara and Bodgie Orbillo, PIBAD continued to outshine in the succeeding quarters gaining 15 point advantage at one point of the game. PICE managed to cut the lead by 4 points at some segments of the game but the PIBAD offensive was too much for the Engineers to overcome.
PICE tried to employ a tighter defense but time just ran out for the Engineers to overcome the 13-point advantage at the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, ending a final score, 78-65.
PIBAD hailed champions of the month-long basketball tournament while PICE won 2nd place.
Meanwhile, the battle for 3rd was a cheer-filled game where teams OFISOA (Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors) and La Salle magnified the sports with enthusiasms and fun. The game ended with an 85-60 win for OFISOA taking the 3rd spot.
MVP of the League award was given to Justino Amparo III of PICE while Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA) was awarded Rookie of the Year.
Mythical players were Aldrich Frago (ALO), Noel Carlo Navarro (PIBAD), Lorenzo Arieta (ALO), Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA) and Justino Amparo (PICE).
Other awardees were: Best Defensive player – Warren Saplot (PICE), Three Point – King Justino Amparo III (PICE), and Sportsmanship Award (individual) was given to Rex Guevarra (OFISOA).
Team Alpha Phi Omega (APO) 121 Emarat Chapter took home the Sportsmanship award while OFISOA for the Best in Team uniform.
Article By: Laliebeth Petancio
