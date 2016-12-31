PIBAD downs PICE in 2016 Bayanihan Mini Olympics basketball

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
SPORTS
742
0
sample-ad

sports-pibad-2Abu Dhabi – Finalist Pag-Iribang Bicolnon sa Abu Dhabi (PIBAD), rained successful shots in the first two quarters in their championship game against Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) to accumulate a 17-point lead in the recently concluded basketball tournament of the 2016 Mini Olympics hosted by the Bayanihan Council in the capital.

Led by its best player and finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Elmer Esparrago, contributing 22 points in the tally with two other key players John Alcantara and Bodgie Orbillo, PIBAD continued to outshine in the succeeding quarters gaining 15 point advantage at one point of the game. PICE managed to cut the lead by 4 points at some segments of the game but the PIBAD offensive was too much for the Engineers to overcome.sports-pibad-1

PICE tried to employ a tighter defense but time just ran out for the Engineers to overcome the 13-point advantage at the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, ending a final score, 78-65.

PIBAD hailed champions of the month-long basketball tournament while PICE won 2nd place.

Meanwhile, the battle for 3rd was a cheer-filled game where teams OFISOA (Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors) and La Salle magnified the sports with enthusiasms and fun.  The game ended with an 85-60 win for OFISOA taking the 3rd spot.

MVP of the League award was given to Justino Amparo III of PICE while Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA) was awarded Rookie of the Year.

Mythical players were Aldrich Frago (ALO), Noel Carlo Navarro (PIBAD), Lorenzo Arieta (ALO), Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA) and Justino Amparo (PICE).

Other awardees were: Best Defensive player – Warren Saplot (PICE), Three Point – King Justino Amparo III (PICE), and Sportsmanship Award        (individual) was given to Rex Guevarra (OFISOA).

Team Alpha Phi Omega (APO) 121 Emarat Chapter took home the Sportsmanship award while OFISOA for the Best in Team uniform.

Article By: Laliebeth Petancio

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  2. Kayo
    Reply

    Stone the sluts, and kill the first born son. Luckily that doesn’t happen today, but how do you feel about people who have done harm in the past and continue to do harm in the present? For example,death threats to gay or transsexual people. Even bulling them to the point of death, sometimes by the own vi;1tm&#82i7cs hands or by the hands of the abusers.

  3. Willie Sodomka
    Reply

    You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read through anything like this before. So wonderful to discover another person with some original thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with some originality!

  4. this site
    Reply

    z7HmFP I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  6. leaky faucet
    Reply

    Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  11. pc games for windows xp
    Reply

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  14. learn more
    Reply

    Wanted to drop a remark and let you know your Rss feed isnt working today. I tried including it to my Google reader account but got nothing.

  24. camdoll-s.us
    Reply

    very handful of internet sites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.