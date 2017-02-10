PH’s Doliguez not afraid of Brazilian Silva

DUBAI – Filipino mixed martial artist Roy Doliguez said he is not scared to fight Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Alex Siva for the ‘ONE Championship: Throne of Tigers’ next week at the Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I know he has a good submission game, but I am not afraid of it. I don’t mind exchanging positions with him on the ground. I also have grappling [skills] aside from my striking,” Doliguez, a former boxer with more than 40 fights in the boxing arena, was quoted as saying by gmanetwork.com report.

Coming off a year-long hiatus, Doliguez noted that he worked to improve his overall game during that period.

“Grappling might be his bread-and-butter, but striking is my arena. If he wants to strike with me, I have no problem with that.

“For sure, he will feel my power,” he added.

According to him, Silva is just a fighter, and with that, he is beatable.

“I always put that in my mind. That’s why I’m confident and focused. I know I will prevail over Alex Silva,” he boasted.

Since signing with Asia’s premiere MMA promotion, Doliguez holds a mixed martial arts record of 6-3 and suffered two straight defeats.

Meanwhile, his contender, Silva, is also eager about the bout.

“Fans can expect me to go for the win,” the 34-year old Brazilian said in a news.asiaone.com report.

He also confided that he also has a strong standup game for Doliguez “but I believe I will be able to defeat him.”

“I have the better grappling skills by far, but I have also significantly improved my striking and kicking, thanks to my training with Dejdamrong [Sor Amnuaysirichoke],” he said.

By: Ryan Namia