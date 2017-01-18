PH’s Catalan wins vs. Matheis in Quest for Power

DUBAI – Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Rene Catalan shone for the Philippines in ONE: Quest for Power after submitting Adrian Matheis of Indonesia via arm bar in the second round of their strawweight bout on Saturday, January 14 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Catalan’s victory could make him a prime challenger to Yoshitaka Naito’s ONE strawweight championship.
“Every fighter dreams to become a world champion. I really hope that ONE Championship will give me an opportunity to fight for the title in the future.
“This fight might be the door to a world title fight. Let us all hope for the best,” the Filipino fighter was earlier quoted by news.abs-cbn.com as saying.
Last September 2016, Catalan beat China’s Zhang You Liang via a lopsided decision.
According to the same media report, Filipino fighter Vaughn Donayre lost via points despite putting up a good fight against Dutch-Indonesian Vincent Latoel in their lightweight bout.
In the main event, middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash retained his title, defeating top contender Aung La N Sang of Myanmar by unanimous decision in the five-round bout.
By: Ryan Namia
