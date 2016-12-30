PhP1 Billion for ‘crazy guys’

DUBAI — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the release of P1 billion for the medication of drug users.
“Yesterday, I ordered the release of P1 billion because I do not have the rehab centers, for those needing medications, P1 billion for the crazy guys,” Duterte was quoted as saying in an abs-cbn.com report.
The report said the agency that will receive the fund was not named.
Last week, P1 billion was also released to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the rehabilitation of self-confessed drug users.
Article By: Jamie Elona
a0MpJz Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post. Fantastic.
Thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I was studying some of your articles on this internet site and I think this web site is very instructive! Keep on posting.
Thankyou for helping out, great info.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Nonetheless, I am definitely pleased I came across
This will most certainly increase your chances of conversion.
Some really nice and useful information on this internet site, besides I think the style has got wonderful features.
Really informative article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
pretty useful stuff, overall I imagine this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Superb friend. It is a nice and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Keep writing.
That you are my function designs. Thanks for that post
uvb treatment What are the laws on republishing newspaper articles in a book? Are there copyright issues?
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
very handful of internet sites that happen to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out
Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with excellent info.
There is a bundle to know about this. You made good points also.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
we came across a cool site that you simply may appreciate. Take a appear for those who want
There is definately a great deal to know about this topic. I really like all of the points you made.