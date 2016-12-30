PhP1 Billion for ‘crazy guys’

DUBAI — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the release of P1 billion for the medication of drug users.

“Yesterday, I ordered the release of P1 billion because I do not have the rehab centers, for those needing medications, P1 billion for the crazy guys,” Duterte was quoted as saying in an abs-cbn.com report.

The report said the agency that will receive the fund was not named.

Last week, P1 billion was also released to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the rehabilitation of self-confessed drug users.

Article By: Jamie Elona