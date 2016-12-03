Philippines’ sought after wedding videographer holds workshop in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi — Tagged as the the most sought after wedding videographer in the Philippines and highly wanted by “to be married” couples, Jason Magbanua took time out from his hectic schedule to be with local videographers at the Wedding Film-Making workshop held at Grand Millennium Al Wahda in the capital last November 19.

The kick-off workshop was part of the 3-day Interactive Cinematography Master Classes where a chosen few participants registered as an educational and technical investment for their videography business and hobby.

Learning the techniques of capturing precious events in a wedding, gathering information and details to create a vision and collecting independent parts of the ceremonies to form one compelling story are few of the revelations shared by Jason.

Being known as a unique visual story teller, he shared a few lines addressed to videographers stationed anywhere in the world.

“There are 2P’s I think I can share with other enthusiasts, practice and passion,” stressed the multi-awarded Magbanua.

“Love what you really love to do, and always practice. Love your work and your clients and understand that a lot of trust is given to you as a wedding videographer to capture their memories,” he told Kabayan Weekly.

When asked what make celebrities and influential personalities choose him for a wedding coverage, he said.

“I think it is the ability to tell the story of the wedding which makes the couple feel unique. It is the ability to communicate emotions and turn them into a compelling story.”

The whole duration of the 3-day workshop was an endeavor by Xceed Events spearheaded by Eleazar Tonacao Jr.