Philippines brought by Filipino students to Sharjah

DUBAI – The Philippines’ culture, tradition and its diverse talents have been brought to the fore by Filipino students to the Expo Center Sharjah through the one-day ‘Kabayan Cultural Day’ on Saturday, April 22, wherein some one thousand, coming from various nationalities, attended.

Hailing from four different schools based in the country, the students showed-off their talents in various activities such as in On The Spot Painting Contest, Cultural Field Demonstration Competition, OPM Choral Competition, and Science Innovation Competition.

The schools who battled it out in categories were Dubai’s United International Private School (UIPS), The Philippine School (TPS), and Sharjah’s New Filipino Private School (NFPS), and Far Eastern Private School (FEPS).

The proud NFPS bagged 75 percent of the awards, which was followed by FEPS and UIPS gathering one award each. TPS, on the other hand, struggled to bag a major award, but its students struggle to be on second place.

Attended by several diplomats and businesspersons across the UAE, at least 50 students, including those from the elementary level, joined the on the spot painting stint. In the adult category, FEPS was hailed as the first runner up, while NFPS triumphed. For elementary category, the students from NFPS received the first and second awards.

For high school category, its theme was ‘Kulturang Pinoy’ while for the pupils was ‘Sharjah: The Home of Thinkers.’

OPM Chorale contingents, meanwhile, only used natural sounds while belting different Filipino songs. The students from FEPS came third, while the TPS group came at second, while the UIPS bagged the first place.

The unique inventions of the students, on the other hand, were placed at one corner. The unique invention that dominated the competition was of NFPS’ X-Piltro, which uses seashells to reduce the emission of air pollution. According to its summary, the stuff is meant to receive contaminated air, and then absorb the pollutants once the gaseous substance goes through the crushed seashells secured within a mesh screen.

The second and third runners up went to NFPS (Lamezza), and FEPS, respectively.

The highlight of the event, the Cultural Field Demonstration Competition, was just a glance of what tradition and culture Philippines has. The two groups, which is composed of at least 60 students, danced to different upbeat songs. Festivals from different provinces across the country such as Sinulog, Panagbenga, Pintados, among others were showcased at the stint. With one percent difference in total votes, FEPS thumped its contender NFPS.

The students’ crafts and talents were judged by different personalities coming from Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, teachers, businessmen, among others.

The winners and runners up of every segment received some cash from Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Nemia Macabugao-Puyot, one of the overall coordinators, expressed her thanks to the SBA organizers for having the Filipino students partake at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

“This event, Kabayan Cultural Day, is an initiative of the SBA to be used as a vehicle in parading the talents and skills of the Filipinos in this region.

“It makes us feel welcomed that this Emirate acknowledges our rich cultural heritage, that they acknowledge that we share the same values regarding literacy and reading,” Macabugao-Puyot added.