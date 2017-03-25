Philippine Tailoring wins back-to-back title in PHBL

Dubai – The 2017 Pinoy Hoops Basketball League (PHBL) has crowned once again defending champions Philippine Tailoring team as its Season 4 champions for Class D 5’8” Unrated category held recently at Dubai Modern Education School after defeating their nemesis Dubai Holidays with the final score of 81-64.

PT team was leading by double digits in the entire game and enjoying a comfortable lead after great offensive efforts of Rhed Delos Santos, Rico Regalado and Mhike Filipinas who tallied 24, 16 and 22 points, respectively.

However, at the start of second half, Dubai Holidays made some adjustments putting back their defensive specialists John Anthony Flores and Ramil Balita and gunners Jim Jacinto and Raul Bandal for a 12-2 run but the PT team was too much for them when Regalado and Delos Santos took over in the final quarter to maintain their double digit lead.

Game ended with a 17-point margin for the defending champions Philippine Tailoring team.

“We came up strong and maintained our composure, we have to keep fighting until the regulation ends and that’s how we defend our title,” said PT head coach Robbie De Castro after the game.

Tournament Results:

Champion: Philippine Tailoring

1st Runner Up: Dubai Holidays

Mythical Team: Rhed Delos Santos, Christian Nicolas, Raul Bandal, John Anthony Flores and Jesson Dullin

Finals MVP: Mhike Filipinas

Season MVP: Rhed Delos Santos

Best Coaches: Andrei Avila and Robbie De Castro

By: Mohamad Alim