Philippine Embassy, Consulates now accepting FSO exam applications

ABU DHABI — The Department of Foreign Affairs – Board of Foreign Service Examinations (DFA- BFSE) in Manila has made an announcement on February 20 through the Philippine Embassy and Consulates for the conduct of the 2017 Foreign Service Officer (FSO) examination to recruit candidates for appointment to the position of Foreign Service Officer, Class IV.

Natural-born Filipino citizens and concurrently permanent residents of the Philippines and not more than 35 years of age on the day of the qualifying test or on May 21; graduated from a four year bachelor’s degree course or higher and at least two years employment record, or further studies or a combination of both, are qualified to take the FSO exam.

The FSO exam is composed of five parts, namely Qualifying test to be held on May 21; Preliminary Interview; Written test; Psychological Test; and Oral Test which dates will be announced later.

Application forms can be downloaded from the DFA website www.dfa.gov.ph which must be printed on long bond paper or can be personally secured from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or Philippine Consulate Dubai offices for UAE or similar offices abroad.

Applicants must personally submit the accomplished form from February 5 until March 29 and not later than April 5. A non-refundable admission fee of PhP500 will be collected for applicants who will take the 2017 Qualifying test only upon inspection and acceptance of their application.

Supporting documents to be attached to the completed forms shall include a certified true copy of transcript of record, a photocopy of diploma or certificate of graduation, proof of past and present employment/further studies, original birth certificate, certified true copy of marriage contract (for married applicants), ten copies of photographs, two (2) self-addressed letter envelopes with stamps, copies of two (2) valid identification cards with originals to be presented upon submission.

For other details of requirements, you may visit or call the consular office or Philippine Embassy for guidance.