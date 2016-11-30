PHBL opens season 4 – 5’8” division; team PT shatters Dubai Holidays, 62-59

DUBAI – The Pinoy Hoops Basketball League has recently opened the 5’8” division category under season 4 wherein the defending champion Philippine Tailoring shattered its opponent the Dubai Holidays with 62-59 victory.

The Philippine Tailoring, in the entire quarter, proved that they are one of the undefeatable teams in the league. They consecutively trashed the opponent with their strong team offense and defense.

At the first quarter, Tailoring scored 17, while Dubai Holidays got 10. Maintaining the momentum, the winning team celebrated victory over Demigod with 62-59 at the last quarter.

Philippine Tailoring’s Team Coach Robbie de Castro humbly said that he was not expecting the team to win against the Holidays.

“They were a strong team also. Maybe because we are good at playing the ball. . . the odds were in our favor,” he added.

In his remarks, Commissioner Ronnie Cacho said that he is thankful for everyone who joined the tournament. He also vowed that, together with the committee, they will continue to serve the Filipinos in the UAE by catering quality leagues. He also foresaw a long-term relationship with the participating teams.