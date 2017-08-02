PH Passport now valid for 10 years

From five-year to 10-year validity

DUBAI – The time has come mga kabayan! The Philippine passport will now have a 10-year validity.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the new law on Wednesday, August 2, under the Republic Act 10928, an act to extend the passport validity and to ammend section 10 of Republic Act 8239 or the Passport Act of 1996.

Previously, the Philippine passport expires every five years. With the new law, it will now be valid for 10 years.