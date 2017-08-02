PH Passport now valid for 10 years

From five-year to 10-year validity
DUBAI – The time has come mga kabayan! The Philippine passport will now have a 10-year validity.
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the new law on Wednesday, August 2, under the Republic Act 10928, an act to extend the passport validity and to ammend section 10 of Republic Act 8239 or the Passport Act of 1996.
Previously, the Philippine passport expires every five years. With the new law, it will now be valid for 10 years.
However, the passport of minors will still have a five-year validity in comparison to the adults.
This would mean that Filipinos under the age of 18 will still have to renew their passports every five years.
Additionally, Duterte also extended the Philippine driver’s license validity to five years.
Under the Republic Act 10930, it amends section 23 of RA 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which originally had set a three-year validity of a driver’s license.
It further stated that a driver who is holding a five-year validity driver’s license is allowed to have a 10-year validity driver’s license upon renewal.
He or she can only do so if he or she has “not committed any violation of RA 4136 and other traffic laws, rules, and regulations”.