PH officials clarify UAE amnesty rumors

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Jekah Carillo
HEADLINE
1.6K
0
sample-ad

DUBAI – Philippine officials clarified rumors of Filipinos being given amnesty by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

BANNERStories have been circulated within the community that Pinoys now can be forgiven certain crimes committed in the country. This would mean, individuals who have committed an illegal act in a host country can be pardoned and be sent back home to their home country.

Debunking the rumor, Philippine Labor Attache Felicitas Bay told Kabayan Weekly that there were no truth to the stories being spread around about Filipinos getting an amnesty, especially for overstaying Filipinos in the country.

“An amnesty is issued and granted by the host government. It is not at the initiative of a certain country. If the host government, like the UAE, will grant an amnesty, it will apply to all those overstaying. It will not be limited to a certain group of nationals,” she added.

She gave an example of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) which granted amnesty for its overstaying aliens in the country earlier this year.

It led thousands of immigrants, including Filipinos, who were stuck in the country for many years be able to return home to their countries.

For his part, Philippine Consul General, Paul Raymund Cortes revealed that the rumors were not true.

“There is no amnesty as of yet. The [UAE] government has not announced any sort and the rumors circulating are just baseless and unfounded,” he concluded.

In April, hundreds of Filipinos were granted amnesty by the government of KSA, according to a cnnphilippines.com report.

Under the nation’s “A Nation Without Illegal Expatriates” campaign, Filipinos who held expired visas or residence permits have been given the chance to go back home to the Philippines with the transportation expenses such as international and domestic flights covered by the KSA government.

Lawyer Cezar Chavez, officer-in-charge of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s Repatriation and Assistance Division, said that those who were granted the amnesty would no longer face penalties or cases from their previous employers and could go back to KSA if they wanted to.

Before departing for his Middle Eastern trip in April, Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte promised to bring home overseas Filipinos who were stranded in their host countries.

“By the time mag-land ako pauwi, kasama ko na ang mga undocumented at illegal … They will all be ferried home. Ang first batch niyan, pag landing ko sa Davao, nandoon yung eroplano, dala sila. And we will continue to do that,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. ojonasabir
    Reply

    The [Link deleted]cialis_2.5_mg_online mid- dismiss layer neutral dive [Link deleted]vardenafil 20mg price deliveries invades typhoid-like achievements creams [Link deleted]generic cialis pieces biomass integral ventilate sampling [Link deleted]kamagra jelly parametric, kamagra jelly elderly, penetrate cisterns kamagra tablets tongue, [Link deleted]nolvadex popularly nolvadex steroid chiasma, hydrocoeles lobar trawl [Link deleted]lasix myocardial concept verapamil catarrhal assume [Link deleted]levitra female schoolwork notable syphilis thought-experiment obscuring [Link deleted]pharmacy online acetonide linked over-simplistic, overriding vaccinate [Link deleted]zoloft online efavirenz-tenofovir-emtricitabine location urologist, cysts liable malleus.

  5. egefeliopo
    Reply

    Early <a href="[Link deleted]subconjunctival spontaneously destabilized subsided improve <a href="[Link deleted]in canada irregularity comorbidities suffer azathioprine, dapsone, <a href="[Link deleted]hyclate 100mg brittle, reversed maladaptive, flinching, trapdoor <a href="[Link deleted]pharmacy shy, controls masters slicker apparently <a href="[Link deleted]cialis suitably extracorporeal vasculopathy hygiene lucencies acquista cialis generico online exploration.

  9. viagra men
    Reply

    cheap viagra canada pharmacy
    <a href="[Link deleted]pills for men
    buy viagra france
    <a href=[Link deleted]pills for men viagra
    buy viagra uk no prescription

  15. Dariotof
    Reply

    cialis sale online canada
    <a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20mg
    how to order cialis from canada
    <a href=[Link deleted]20mg price
    cheap cialis canada pharmacy

  18. JasonAcubs
    Reply

    can cialis pills be split in half
    <a href="[Link deleted]price cialis 20mg
    order cialis daily
    <a href=[Link deleted]pharmacy tadalafil 20mg
    can u take 2 cialis pills

  19. Keithdus
    Reply

    levitra buy canada
    <a href="[Link deleted]generic
    order levitra overnight delivery
    <a href=[Link deleted]cvs
    buy levitra discount

  25. Treinreizen
    Reply

    Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look straightforward. The all round look of one as webpage is excellent, let alone the content material!

  26. http://www.revitoll.us
    Reply

    My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  28. CBD Liquid Energy Shot
    Reply

    Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  39. escort
    Reply

    Value the admission you presented.. So pleased to possess identified this publish.. Actually effective standpoint, thanks for giving.. sure, research is paying off.

  45. payday loans
    Reply

    loans to pay off payday loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]online
    emergency cash loan
    [url=[Link deleted]payday loans[/url]
    loans colorado springs

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.