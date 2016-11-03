PH Embassy hosts Breast Cancer, ADHD forum

DUBAI – The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Philippine Ladies Circle – Abu Dhabi, recently held a forum on Breast Cancer and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) awareness at its premises.
The guest speakers of the said event were Ruth Firmalino, General Practitioner at the OB Gyne Department of ADNOC Ruwais Hospital in the capital; Ma. Lourdes Casas, Specialist Pediatrician at the Asian Philippine Medical Center; and Divine Grace Garcia, Special Education Needs Coordinator at The Philippine Global School in the capital.
Firmalino spoke about the second leading cause of cancer death among women. She discussed the symptoms, types, causes and risk factors of breast cancer and ways to diagnose, treat and prevent the cancer.
She also encouraged the audience to avail of free breast cancer screenings being offered by various hospitals and clinics in Abu Dhabi.
Casas, meanwhile, talked about the definition, subtypes, classification of severity, and treatment of the most commonly diagnosed mental disorder of children, ADHD.
She also outlined the inattentive symptoms and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms of ADHD.
Garcia, on the other hand, highlighted the accommodations, interventions and modifications in school for children with ADHD and how it affects the learning in pre-school, grade school, middle school and high school.
In his speech during the forum, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr. said the activity was conducted in celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the National ADHD Awareness Week with the theme “Turning Disability into this Ability.”
“Awareness ito para sa lahat lalo na yung mga Filipino dito sa Abu Dhabi. Kasi may connotation tayo na kapag may ADHD ay makukulit at uncontrollable, we should always understand where are they coming from,” Yoko Ramos-Vingno, the chairwoman of the Philippine Ladies Circle – Abu Dhabi, told Kabayan Weekly.
“Health is wealth, we really need to know the risk kasi yung kalusugan ang puhunan natin dito sa UAE,” she added.
The forum was attended by the personnel of the embassy, Philippine Ladies Circle – Abu Dhabi officers, and representatives from Filipino schools in the capital.
