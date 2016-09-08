PH Embassy conducts forum in celebration of National Language Month

DUBAI—The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, August 27, conducted a forum in celebration of the National Language Month with the theme “Filipino: Wika ng Karunungan.”

Highlighting the significance of the Filipino language, Filipino Coordinator at The Philippine Global School in Abu Dhabi Janice Moreno, and Senior High School Department at the Philippine Emirates Private School Lalaine dela Cruz were the speakers at the event.

Both Moreno and Dela Druz shared the importance of language as an essential to every aspect and interaction in everyday lives.

Moreno delivered her presentation entitled “Kahulugan ng Wika, Kahalagahan ng Wika, Ang Pagkakaroon ng Wikang Pambansa at Kaugnayan ng Wika sa Karunungan.”

Aside from highlighting the importance of Philippines’ national language, she also shared a poem that she wrote in Tagalog.

She wrote, “Ito ang panahon ng pagbubunyi. Wika ng pagkakakilanlan ng ating lahi. Wika ng ating kayumanggi. Wikang Filipino; sa buong mundo ating ipagmalaki.”

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, spoke about “Pagpapahalaga ng Wikang Pambansa sa bansang UAE ng mga Mamamayang Pilipino.”

She urged Filipino parents to teach their children living abroad to speak in Tagalog. She also outlined ways on how Filipinos can give importance to the language.

“Taas-noo nating ipagmalaki na ang dugong nananalaytay sa atin ay dugong Pilipino,” she said, noting that Filipinos should speak and write Tagalog wherever they go.

For his part, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr. said that it is right to give importance to Filipino’s national language.

“Gaya nga ng sinabi ni Dr. Jose Rizal, ang hindi marunong magmahal sa sariling wika ay higit pa ang amoy sa malansang isda,” he concluded.

The Buwan ng Wika celebration is pursuant to Proclamation No. 1041, signed by former president Fidel Ramos, which declares August as national celebration of the National Language month.