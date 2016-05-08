PGW-West V dismantles Bicol Express, enters BoC 2 championship

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Edmir Capuno
SPORTS
550
0
sample-ad

PGW-West V has finally entered the championship game of PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions (BoC) Season 2 as it dismantled Bicol Express, 83-73, in last Friday’s semi-final match at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Action packed basketball play ornamented the opening quarter as PGW-West V started strong by leading nine points against Bicol Express, 17-8. PGW-West V’s Ely Olarte produced more than half of his team’s score by making nine points in the opening salvo. 

IMG_9534Bicol Express’ key players Jeff Roque and former PBA player Jonathan Fernandez led the revenge of their team by canning three-pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter, enabling them to lower the deficit to four points with 4:36 remaining. But their effort went short after PGW-West V realigned its defense to suppress the continuous scoring of Bicol Express, 36-28.

Bicol Express bounced back in the third frame as Fernandez notched a series of field goals supported by Butchoy Dalumpines, who collared offensive rebounds and scored under the basket that lowered the deficit to 6 points, 59-53.

IMG_9569In the final quarter, the connection of PGW-West V’s Eder Saldua and Alfie Villariza, maintained the lead. Fernandez attempted to be a worry after he scored three-consecutive three pointers with free throws in this quarter, but it went for naught as PGW-West V held its composure to opened the door in the championship game.

The championship match of PEBA’s AED 40,000 tourney will be between PGW-West V and CMB Eideal on May 06 at the same venue.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.