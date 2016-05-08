PGW-West V dismantles Bicol Express, enters BoC 2 championship

PGW-West V has finally entered the championship game of PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions (BoC) Season 2 as it dismantled Bicol Express, 83-73, in last Friday’s semi-final match at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Action packed basketball play ornamented the opening quarter as PGW-West V started strong by leading nine points against Bicol Express, 17-8. PGW-West V’s Ely Olarte produced more than half of his team’s score by making nine points in the opening salvo.

Bicol Express’ key players Jeff Roque and former PBA player Jonathan Fernandez led the revenge of their team by canning three-pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter, enabling them to lower the deficit to four points with 4:36 remaining. But their effort went short after PGW-West V realigned its defense to suppress the continuous scoring of Bicol Express, 36-28.

Bicol Express bounced back in the third frame as Fernandez notched a series of field goals supported by Butchoy Dalumpines, who collared offensive rebounds and scored under the basket that lowered the deficit to 6 points, 59-53.

In the final quarter, the connection of PGW-West V’s Eder Saldua and Alfie Villariza, maintained the lead. Fernandez attempted to be a worry after he scored three-consecutive three pointers with free throws in this quarter, but it went for naught as PGW-West V held its composure to opened the door in the championship game.

The championship match of PEBA’s AED 40,000 tourney will be between PGW-West V and CMB Eideal on May 06 at the same venue.