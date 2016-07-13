PGW-PBL Brotherhood celebrates victory over Fight Club

Ronnie Cacho
SPORTS
PGW–PBL Brotherhood finally finished off Fight Club, 105-92, as it claimed the very first championship trophy of the Pinoy Hoops Basketball League 5’8” (unrated) Class D Category.DSC_0067

It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first quarter, but the Brotherhood was able to dominate the floor with its powerful offense and defense making it harder for the Fight Club to cut the lead.

The skills of Fight Club’s John Ramos and Jesson Dullin were not enough to stop Brotherhood’s momentum. Jacob Arigo led the charge for Brotherhood finishing the game with 22 points and marking it the first championship for the team and for the league’s (unrated) 5’8” Class D Category.

FINALS MVP - JACOB ARIGO

Twomaz Gabule III was awarded the season’s Most Valuable Player with his overall performance in the season, while Arigo grabbed the finals MVP with a 22 high score during the championship game.

PGW–PBL Brotherhood was awarded with AED 3,000 cash prize, medals and a trophy, while the Fight Club was given AED 1,000 cash, medals and a trophy. Third Placer Al Ain Brothers, on the other hand, was awarded AED 500 cash prize, medals and a trophy.

A total of eight teams participated in the league’s first ever 5’8” Class D Category which aimed to strengthen the camaraderie and sportsmanship of Filipinos preferably in Sharjah and Dubai.

The second conference of the same category will start on July 29 and will be held at the Dubai Modern Education School in Al Mizhar.

