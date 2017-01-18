PEZA brass to visit UAE next month

DUBAI – The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month on February 11 and 12.

Commercial Attache, Eric Elnar confirmed that a delegation from PEZA will be in the country to promote various investment opportunities in the Philippines.

“The Philippine delegation will be led by PEZA Director General Charito Plaza,” he said.

The delegation will also be visiting other countries in the region such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on February 13 and 14, and Qatar on February 15 and 16.

According to Elnar, there will be a presentation on the various investment opportunities in the Philippines including economic zones, manufacturing, real estate and property development, tourism and hospitality, agriculture or agro-based industries, energy infrastructure and logistics, information technology (IT), and telecommunications.

“PEZA, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, is the government agency tasked to promote investments, extend assistance, register, grant incentives to and facilitate the business operations of investors in export-oriented manufacturing and service facilities inside the economic zones in the Philippines,” the Commercial Attache explained.

The final dates had been finalized after the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce requested to have the forum in Riyadh on February 14.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said that they have not received direct instructions from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila with regards the official visit as of press time.

The announced PEZA Middle East visit came right after the Philippines and UAE (PH-UAE) Political Consultation. The two countries recently had the meeting in Manila. Officials conducted the meeting at the Diamond Hotel in Manila last January 9.

Officials present at the PH-UAE Political Consultation were Undersecretary for Policy and Head of the Philippine Delegation, Enrique A. Manalo, of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Ahmad Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Assistant for Political Affairs and Head of the UAE, and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Constancio Vingno Jr.

Aside from the political consultation, the two countries officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which created a Joint Committee for Cooperation between the two states.

Manalo and Al Jarman signed the MOU under the presence of the Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Perfecto R. Yasay Jr.

The MOU is signed to further strengthen the 37-year diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UAE in fields such as commerce, culture, economy, judiciary, and security.

By: Jekah Carillo