PEIBL opens reinforcement inter-hotel/company, interfaith categories

ABU DHABI—The Pinoy Ekspat Interfaith Basketball League (PEIBL) has opened a new tournament for reinforcement inter-hotel/company and inter-faith categories just recently at Al Jazeera Sports & Cultural Club in the capital.

Teams Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel (AFOCH), Al Fahim, Etihad Flight Ballers, Emirates Palace Hotel and Shangri-la, and Traders Hotel were lined up for the reinforcement category, while All Nation Full Gospel Ministry, Catholics for Family & Life, Christ Green Pasture Ministry International, and Philippine Muslim in UAE teams comprised the inter-faith category.

The opening ceremony was graced by Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr. who shared his inspirational message to the guests and players at the venue.

At similar juncture, PEIBL chairman Mario Portelo reminded that basketball is a physical game that every player must maintain balance and discipline in court. He stressed that joining the tournament takes away homesickness and promotes good health.

The parade of teams and presentation of muses delighted the program with the addition of awarding of plaques to the participating teams and sponsors.

As for the awards, the Philippine Muslim in UAE and the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel teams won the Best in Uniform for the inter-faith and inter-hotel/company, respectively.