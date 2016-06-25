PCG plans to hold regular consultation with Filipinos

Dubai – The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and Northern Emirates is looking into holding a monthly town hall meeting in an effort to discuss and address issues Filipinos face in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The first time we did it [town hall meeting] [it] was for overseas voting. But this time, we expanded it. We hope to do this more often—on a monthly basis perhaps,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said during the sidelines of the recent town hall meeting held at the PCG.

The first town hall meeting was held last month to discuss whether the PCG needs to pursue the 24-hour voting for the Philippine elections as previously reported by Kabayan Weekly. Cortes invited various Filipino leaders and organizations to get their insights on the issue.

Collectively, it was decided to instead extend the timings until 12 midnight for the remaining days of the voting period.

“Everybody has a share in keeping the [Filipino] community alive and engaged. That is one thing that is very necessary in a democracy. We have to get everybody’s thoughts and views. There is no one group that says they know everything,” Cortes said.

PCG officials are to benefit from the discussions as it may help them find the best solutions for particular issues that will be discussed during town hall meetings.

Over 100 Filipinos, composed of leaders of various Filipino organizations in the UAE, turned up at the recent town hall meeting.

In the meeting, the issue discussed heavily was about Filipinos fell victims to human traffickers who promised them legitimate jobs here in the UAE.

According to Cortes, some Filipino jobseekers were promised to work here as nannies or teachers, but end up being employed as housemaids—which is currently not allowed, as the Philippines has halted the deployment of housemaids to the emirates.

“Obviously, that is not the proper procedure. The proper procedure is to come here and work with what exactly they were promised back home. However, that is not the case for some,” Cortes shared.

He said it has become a common problem and the only assistance they can provide is to facilitate their trip back home.

Aside from trafficking of Filipinos, Cortes further said many Filipinos who come to the UAE in search for a job end up running to the Consulate—eventually becoming distressed workers.

According to Marise Manzano of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO–OWWA) in Dubai, there are currently 34 wards housed in their premises this month.

“Seventy five percent of them are mostly trafficked individuals and are hired online,” she told Kabayan Weekly.

Cortes mentioned that the PCG will always be open to assist all Filipinos who are in need of help through the town hall meetings. He said he hopes to combat problems with ease by working hand-in-hand with the Filipino community.

Some of the advises shared in the town hall meeting included being mindful of the laws in the UAE, thus, preventing oneself from getting into trouble, noting that it is imperative that Filipinos should be careful when helping others as they may end up being accused of conspiracy.