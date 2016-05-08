PCG open for 29 hours until May 9 for OAV

DUBAI — The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has announced that they will be operating 29 hours straight, from 8 a.m. Sunday (May 8) to 1 p.m. Monday (May 9), to accommodate those who wish to vote during evening or early morning.

“We have received a message from Comelec that we may open it [precinct] for 24 hours,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said, noting that they proceeded with the message to help accommodate the rest of the remaining voters that are yet to vote.

The Philippine Embassy also announced that it is open from 8 a.m. Saturday (May 7) until 1 p.m. Monday (May 9).

Meanwhile, Cortes called for peaceful elections as the month-long overseas absentee voting ends today.

“It is now time to come together as one after a month of voting,” Cortes told Kabayan Weekly, noting that the PCG has organized a vigil at their premises on Sunday, May 8, the eve of the final day of OAV and the election day in the Philippines.

The event will also showcase a small concert featuring Filipino local artists in the emirate.

He said that it is important to vote wisely for the sake of the next generation and that the voters have to exercise it responsibly.

According to Consul Ferdinand Flores, the PCG has received over 35,000 votes as of May 8.

Over the weekend, he said the PCG received around 5,000 from both from its premises and field voting precincts.