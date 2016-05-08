PCG open for 29 hours until May 9 for OAV

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Jekah Carillo
Fil Expat NewsHEADLINELocal NewsNEWS
421
0
sample-ad

DUBAI — The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has announced that they will be operating 29 hours straight, from 8 a.m. Sunday (May 8) to 1 p.m. Monday (May 9), to accommodate those who wish to vote during evening or early morning.

“We have received a message from Comelec that we may open it [precinct] for 24 hours,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said, noting that they proceeded with the message to help accommodate the rest of the remaining voters that are yet to vote.

The Philippine Embassy also announced that it is open from 8 a.m. Saturday (May 7) until 1 p.m. Monday (May 9).

Meanwhile, Cortes called for peaceful elections as the month-long overseas absentee voting ends today.

“It is now time to come together as one after a month of voting,” Cortes told Kabayan Weekly, noting that the PCG has organized a vigil at their premises on Sunday, May 8, the eve of the final day of OAV and the election day in the Philippines.

The event will also showcase a small concert featuring Filipino local artists in the emirate.

He said that it is important to vote wisely for the sake of the next generation and that the voters have to exercise it responsibly.

According to Consul Ferdinand Flores, the PCG has received over 35,000 votes as of May 8.

Over the weekend, he said the PCG received around 5,000 from both from its premises and field voting precincts.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. Adam Paige
    Reply

    Instead, they begin to view the event objectively and even approach the details as if they were a third party and not an actual victim. But one goal remains why such techniques are employed. The fear of death can be treated even at levels of high severity.

  2. Brian Piper
    Reply

    Thanks so much for giving everyone an update on this subject on your web-site. Please know that if a completely new post appears or when any alterations occur about the current write-up, I would be interested in reading a lot more and focusing on how to make good use of those approaches you write about. Thanks for your efforts and consideration of other people by making this website available.

  3. Phil Sutherland
    Reply

    Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

  9. payday express
    Reply

    personal loans fayetteville nc
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans
    apply for loans online with bad credit
    <a href=[Link deleted]loans online
    direct lender payday

  11. cialis 20mg
    Reply

    cheap cialis viagra online
    <a href="[Link deleted]20mg online
    order generic cialis online no prescription
    <a href=[Link deleted]20mg price
    cialis buy from india

  12. CedrickAroda
    Reply

    viagra sale china
    <a href="[Link deleted]viagra 100mg
    buy viagra australia online no prescription
    <a href=[Link deleted]tablets 100mg
    buy viagra vietnam

  13. JasonAcubs
    Reply

    order cheap cialis online
    <a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20mg online
    can cialis pills cut half
    <a href=[Link deleted]tadalafil 20mg
    cialis and sleeping pills

  14. Keithdus
    Reply

    cheapest levitra uk
    <a href="[Link deleted]coupon
    cheapest levitra super active oo
    <a href=[Link deleted]20 mg
    brand levitra for sale

  15. loans
    Reply

    bad credit loan calculator
    <a href="[Link deleted]loan
    signature loans for bad credit
    <a href=[Link deleted]loans no credit check
    online loans ohio

  16. Petersap
    Reply

    express loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]cash advance direct lenders
    <a href="[Link deleted]fast cash now
    get cash loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]payday loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans for bad credit
    payday loans online lenders
    <a href=[Link deleted]payday loan
    <a href="[Link deleted]day payday loans
    interest free personal loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]line loan
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans
    fast short term loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]cash loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans in st louis mo
    payday loans without direct deposit
    <a href=[Link deleted]online loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]cash lenders
    personal loan interest rates
    <a href=[Link deleted]advance today
    <a href="[Link deleted]lender payday loans no teletrack
    need payday loan
    <a href=[Link deleted]advance now
    <a href="[Link deleted]payday loans online
    payday loans for bad credit direct lenders no fees

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.