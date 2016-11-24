PCG lines up health programs for 2017

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes told Kabayan Weekly that his office will hold a forum to discuss various social health issues to give the Filipino community in the Emirate more information and knowledge to effectively deal with the social concerns that accompany these health issues.
He also mentioned that there will be health care professionals or guest speakers who will grace the event.
“Everyone is most welcome to attend, kahit hindi part ng any Filipino group or organization,” he added.
In previous months, the PCG hosted forums on breast cancer and ADHD awareness and how to deal with people with disabilities.
“We are looking at healthy eating, cholesterol levels, sugar and diabetes,” Cortes said noting that these topics are major health concerns of Filipinos.
When asked if they plan to do it in another venue, he said that for the present time they are doing it at the office’s premises because it’s free. According to him, the Iranian Hospital has gotten in touch with them if his office would like to consider the hospital as well.
For her part, PCG’s Cultural Officer Eleanor Balanquit expects a big crowd turnout next year.
“Apart from the monthly town hall meeting that tackles current issues, this kind of forum is expected to spread health awareness,” she said.
It is also important to note that the consulate’s purpose is not all about renewing passports or processing various documents, but also raising one’s awareness on contemporary issues.
“The consulate would like to welcome the Filipino community in all its projects and endeavors.
“We will continue to develop programs which will benefit the Filipino community by keeping them informed of the latest public issues, regulations as well as health awareness,” she said.
Cortes, meanwhile, invited Filipinos living in the Emirate to participate in the consulate’s monthly forums on health issues and concerns.
“We believe that all Filipinos must be aware and knowledgeable about health-related matters that affect not only their lives but their families and loved ones as well,” he added.
The Consul General noted that with these forums, attendees will be able to more effectively cope with these health matters.
“We become more engaged stakeholders and are more equipped to contribute to the government’s endeavors to tackle social health concerns,” he said. (With reports from Jekah Carillo)
