PCG: 204 Filipinos renew passports in Fujairah

DUBAI – To further assist Filipinos who are living in the Northern Emirates, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates traveled to Fujairah to conduct a mobile consular mission where Filipinos can avail of their services.

Held at the Concord Hotel, Vice Consul Elizabeth Ramos said 204 people renewed their passports last Friday, January 13. The consular outreach was the first one conducted this year.

Aside from passport renewal services, the official said that they also processed 50 notarials for kababayans.

“Yung iba mga inquiries lang, but we were not able to keep track of the figure for inquiries,” Ramos said.

Other Filipinos who wished not to be named also attended the PCG’s outreach to process their Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Social Security System (SSS), which had representatives present at the consular mission, documents.

Marie Solidarios, who had been working in Fujairah for three years, said she attended the mission with her boyfriend who was there to renew his passport.

The Filipina said that she and her boyfriend arrived at the hotel as early as 10 a.m. as he had scheduled an appointment at 11 a.m. Due to the overwhelming number of people who arrived at the consular mission, the Filipino was still waiting for his turn by noon.

As it was a mobile outreach, PCG only brought two machines for passport encoding as they were expecting less people that day and did not expect the huge turnout. People started to arrive at the hotel after 8 a.m. and the services commenced at 9 a.m.

Ramos stated that they also encouraged every person who renewed their passport to register as an overseas voter for the next Philippine election early.

