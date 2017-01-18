PCG: 204 Filipinos renew passports in Fujairah

DUBAI – To further assist Filipinos who are living in the Northern Emirates, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates traveled to Fujairah to conduct a mobile consular mission where Filipinos can avail of their services.
Held at the Concord Hotel, Vice Consul Elizabeth Ramos said 204 people renewed their passports last Friday, January 13. The consular outreach was the first one conducted this year.
Aside from passport renewal services, the official said that they also processed 50 notarials for kababayans.
“Yung iba mga inquiries lang, but we were not able to keep track of the figure for inquiries,” Ramos said.
Other Filipinos who wished not to be named also attended the PCG’s outreach to process their Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Social Security System (SSS), which had representatives present at the consular mission, documents.
Marie Solidarios, who had been working in Fujairah for three years, said she attended the mission with her boyfriend who was there to renew his passport.
The Filipina said that she and her boyfriend arrived at the hotel as early as 10 a.m. as he had scheduled an appointment at 11 a.m. Due to the overwhelming number of people who arrived at the consular mission, the Filipino was still waiting for his turn by noon.
As it was a mobile outreach, PCG only brought two machines for passport encoding as they were expecting less people that day and did not expect the huge turnout. People started to arrive at the hotel after 8 a.m. and the services commenced at 9 a.m.
Ramos stated that they also encouraged every person who renewed their passport to register as an overseas voter for the next Philippine election early.
By: Jekah Carillo
d8OnSN I used to be suggested this web site by means
You are so awesome! I do not believe I’ve truly read through anything like this before. So good to find someone with some original thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with some originality!
o3ukxC I truly appreciate this article post. Really Great.
you have a you have a very great weblog here! if you ad like to make some invite posts in this little weblog?
I think you have mentioned some very interesting points, regards for the post.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!
the time to study or check out the subject material or websites we ave linked to below the
There as definately a great deal to learn about this topic. I like all the points you made.
Very good article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
pretty handy material, overall I feel this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
It is tremendous blog, I desire to be like you
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Some genuinely prime blog posts on this website, bookmarked.
Nice article! Also visit my web-site about Clomid challenge test
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my blog?
pretty practical material, overall I consider this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Lastly, an issue that I am passionate about. I ave looked for details of this caliber for the last several hrs. Your internet site is significantly appreciated.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Precisely what I was looking for, thankyou for posting.
Wow, what a video it is! Actually nice quality video, the lesson given in this video is actually informative.
Wow, great blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Roman Polanski How do I put rss feeds on a classic blogger template?
really excellent post, i undoubtedly actually like this incredible web-site, go on it
robe de cocktail pas cher i am in fact delighted to read this blog posts which includes lots of valuable facts, many thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
What as up, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am as well delighted to share my know-how here with colleagues.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
This is a really good site post, im delighted I came across it. Ill be back down the track to check out other posts that
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your blog.
This awesome blog is definitely interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
wholesale fabric designer apparel fabric emerges to you personally together with lowest price.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site?