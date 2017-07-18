PBS aims students to head firms in the future

DUBAI – The Philippine Business School (PBS) has recently been launched at the Millennium Hotel in Dubai, and its aim is to train their students to lead major conglomerates not only in Dubai but also in the global market.

In a ceremony held on Saturday, June 29, more than 40 expats have pre-registered for the 10-day master class which started on June 30.

The training institute will conduct trainings in partnership with one of the prestigious schools in the Philippines, De La Salle University (DLSU).

PBS mainly focuses on the masterclass, diploma programs, conferences, seminars, workshops, among others. The 10-day meeting is equivalent to a 3-unit credit for MBA.

Currently, it has three masterclass programs: Business in Strategic Management, Executive Program in Business Management and in Entrepreneurship, and Foundation in Human Capital Management.

With this, the students will learn about Operations Management, Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Financial Reporting, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Business Plan and Development.

“We will educate the heads, equip the hands, and transform the hearts,” Lyndon Magsino, the chairman of the board of directors, told Kabayan Weekly.

These main ingredients, Lyndon added, will shape the minds of the future global business leaders.

In few years, the chairman of the board of the directors noted that they will add more programs to the PBS and expand in other cities and GCC countries.

Most of its classes will be conducted in a five-star hotel in Dubai. Certifications (accredited by DLSU) will be distributed to the students right after the sessions.

Dubai-based Noemi Larsen took advantage of the program and looking forward with the sessions.

“I have decided to enter this masterclass because, first, it’s cheaper. It would be more expensive if I take class in the Philippines.

“Second, the schedule is designed for working Filipinos here,” the businesswoman said.

If anyone from the first batch wants to pursue a full-fledged MBA, the institution will require additional requirement aside from registering online.

Right now, PBS is in the process of getting an accreditation with the Ministry of Higher Education to be a full-fledged university in the Emirate.