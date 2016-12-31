PBD games resume with three matches

DUBAI – Three masterfully played games displayed the objective of the Pinoy Ballers Dubai (PBD) league played last December 16 at the Al Safa Sports Hall.

Despite playing without a six man, Bin Hamooda Auto Chevrolet demolished Aspirants, 67-29, in the opening game of the day. Bin Hamooda was playing without their coach, Sainds dela Cruz, but the team brought their A-game to the court despite a last quarter pep talk by Aspirants coach Edward Reforma for the ladies not to forget their training and how hard they had to work to get into the league. Bheng Ortencio, who contributed 23 points, of Bin Hamooda was declared best player of the game.

Meanwhile, in the second matchup between the Ravens and Raging Comets saw the Comets controlling most of the first half of the game until the Ravens stepped on the gas to finally take over the entire contest. The Ravens handed the Comets a 58-43 trashing at the end of regulation. Sha Batac was named best player of the game.

The last game of the day was a showcase of what the PBD league is all about.

Despite the apparent mismatch between DXB Hotshots and the Stallions, the crowd was energized by the games because they showed what a friendly competition was all about throughout 40 minutes of play. The Hotshots dominated the game from opening tipoff to final buzzer but this did not stop the Stallions from delivering their best to the delight of each and every spectator.

“They enjoyed every bit of the game and displayed camaraderie after hearing the last buzzer,” a spectator was overheard saying after the game. “This is testament to what Pinay Ballers Dubai is trying to achieve as community,” she added.

No games were scheduled for December 23 and organizers promised that play will resume on December 30 at the same venue.

This development arose as the lady ballplayers took time off from work and play to deliver a much needed Christmas message to distressed Filipinos temporarily sheltered at the Philippine embassy grounds.

Pinay Ballers Dubai (PBD) is a cultural, socio-civic and non-profit organization accredited by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. The group held a pre-Christmas gift giving drive at the POLO OWWA Dubai Ward, to celebrate the yuletide season with our distressed OFW sisters.

The program was started with a solemn prayer by one of the members of the ward, which was then followed by a briefing by the PBD president, Des Luzung on what the players are there for.

Plivia Alaba, co-captain of Team Vixens and a trained speaker from FM Group UAE, also conducted a dialogue about Emotional Intelligence and how it can help distressed individuals cope with discomfort. Noreen Coloma, PBD vice president and an HR Officer, shared her expertise in human resources, labour law and basic employee rights.

After the talk, a simple snack was shared by everyone and gift giving sponsored by Philanthropilipino and other women’s basketball teams such as DXB Hotshots, Raging Comets, Magics and Vixens.

Alaba ended the night by motivating the distressed OFWs with the words,

“I choose to love and accept myself”

Article By: Sam Bautista