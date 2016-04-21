PBA cager JC Intal gusto nang sundan ang anak nila ni Bianca Gonzales  

Gusto na raw sundan ng Phoenix Fuel Masters shooting guard na si JC Intal ang mag-iisang taon na nilang anak na si Baby Lucia.
Enjoy na enjoy silang dalawa ni Bianca Gonzales sa pagiging parents dito kung kaya minsan ay nagbibiruan silang mag-asawa kung puwede na nilang bigyan ng kalaro ang kanilang unica hija.
Sabi ng PBA player sa isang panayam sa kanya, “Sobrang thankful ako na nagka-baby na kami kasi nga mas tumindi ang aming pagmamahalan (ni Bianca) sa isa’t isa.
“Hopefully next year, magkaroon na ng second baby, a baby boy.”
Dahil babae ang panganay nila, this time, mas gusto niyang junior naman niya ang susunod nilang anak.
Ang tanong ay kung winu-work out na ba nila ito ni Bianca ngayong nagpapahinga na ang kanilang team sa ongoing conference ng PBA Game?
Si Bianca nga raw ang undecided pa, pero kung siya ang masusunod, bakit naman hindi.
“Si JC na ang nasunod sa timing nung una, so dapat, ako na sa pangalawa.
“So matagal pa,” giit naman ng kanyang misis.
Kunsabagay, almost year din matapos silang ikasal noong October 2014 bago ibinigay sa kanila ni Lord si Bianca, kung kaya dini-devote muna nila ang lahat ng pagmamahal at atensiyon sa kanilang unang supling.
Priority nila ang kanilang pamilya, kung kaya kapag pareho silang libre sa kani-kanilang trabaho, mas ginugusto nila na nasa bahay lang at laruin ang kanilang panganay.
*****
Movie ng JaDine loveteam apektado ng IG video ni James Reid?
Muling nalagay sa alanganin si James Reid dahil sa isang 15-minute video na naka-upload sa Instagram kung saan may kasama siyang dalawa pang lalaki at dalawang babae.
Parang nakainom daw si James na naging dahilan upang sumambulat ang sari-saring opinyon sa comment section ng IG post na yun.
Marami ang nag-bash sa kanya na halos karamihan ay concern sa relasyon nila ni Nadine Lustre na magdadalawang buwan pa lamang ngayon.
May mga nagdududa tuloy sa totoong feelings niya sa kanyang ka-loveteam na dyowa niya ngayon.
Ang iba nama’y pinayuhan siya na iwas-iwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari kung talagang may respeto siya sa relasyon nila ni Nadz.
Yung iba nama’y pagdepensa ang ginawa kay James.
Natural lang daw na paminsan-minsan ay gumimik naman si James kasama ang iba pa niyang
kaibigan dahil binata pa rin daw siya.
Matagal na niyang mga kaibigan daw ang mga yun na may karapatan din namang makasama siya paminsan-minsan.
Tama rin daw na kahit paano’y humiwalay muna siya sa kanyang girlfriend for a while para hindi naman sila maumay sa isa’t isa.
Meron ding nagdududa na baka lumang video na ito na kinunan noong panahon na wala pa silang relasyon ni Nadine, pero meron namang komontra dahil base sa snapshot ay bago pa lamang ito.
Yun nga lang, ano ang purpose ng nag-upload ng video na yun?
Ito ba ay para sirain ang relasyon ng dalawa o ilagay na naman sa alanganin si James na dumaan na noon sa iba’t ibang controversies involving girls?
Sa ngayon, wala pang reaksiyon si James tungkol sa nasabing video upload.
Maging si Nadz ay tahimik din.
Ang tanong ng bayan, paano kaya ito makakaapekto sa bago niyang movie na ipapalabas na sa May 4, ang “This Time” ng Viva Films?
Sa panahong ito na high na high ang publiko dahil sa pag-amin nila sa kanilang relasyon, sana nga’y hindi madismaya ang kanilang mga supporters.
Sana nga’y bukas ang kanilang isipan lalo na nga’t wala namang masamang ginawa si James na tipong nag-i-enjoy lang sa kanyang buhay-binata.
May dyowa man siya o wala.
Well, makikita ‘yan sa haba ng pipila sa kanilang pelikula.
*****
Andi Eigenmann bumukod na sa inang si Jaclyn Jose
And speaking of family, isa pang artista na wearing a happy smile ay si Andi Eigenmann.
Nakalipat na kasi siya sa condominium na matagal na niyang binubuno para sa kanilang dalawa ni Ellie.
Ayon sa kanya, ito raw ay ang isa sa pinakabonggang pangarap niya na natupad early this year, kung kaya kahit pagod na pagod siya sa maghapong trabaho ay masaya siyang umuuwi dahil sarili na niya ang bahay na kanyang inuuwian.
Kahit nalulungkot siya para sa kanyang ina na si Jaclyn Jose na mag-isa na rin sa bahay nito sa Antipolo, pero kailangan raw niyang magdesisyon para mas ma-exercise niya ang pagiging ina niya kay Ellie.
Alam niya kung gaano kamahal ito ng kanyang mamita pero bilang nanay, gusto rin niyang maging hands on sa growing up years ng kanyang anak sa kabila ng kaabalahan niya sa maraming trabaho.
Hindi na rin issue sa kanilang dalawa ni Jaclyn ang kanyang pag-alis sa poder nito dahil matagal na nilang pinag-usapan ito.
Sa totoo lang, mas close pa nga raw sila ng kanyang ina ngayon dahil mas nami-miss nila ang isa’t isa.
Anytime ay free namang dumalaw sa kanya si Jaclyn na close na close rin sa kanyang apo.
Hindi raw niya ipagkakait sa kanyang anak ang pagmamahal ng isang lola higit pa ang pagmamahal niya bilang ina.
