Pati kagandahang-loob ni Alden Richards minamasama ng fans

Pati ang biglaang pagdalaw sa amin ng Pambansang Bae ay binibigyan ng kakaibang interpretasyon ng mga taong walang magawa sa buhay. Hindi raw maganda ang ginawa ni Alden, sinolo raw niya ang pagkakataon, inilaglag daw niya si Maine Mendoza.
Bakit daw siya dumalaw sa amin, hindi raw ba alam ni Alden na napipitik namin si Maine sa aming mga kolum, ni hindi man lang binigyan ng espasyo sa kanilang puso ng mga nagmamarunong na ‘yun kung paano rin naming sinuportahan si Maine sa aming panulat sa loob nang halos isang taon.
Dumalaw lang, krimen na, kailangan nang upakan si Alden? Hindi ba naman dapat lang papurihan ang guwapong aktor sa pagsisingit niya ng panahon para makabati ng maligayang kaarawan huwag na sa amin kundi kahit sa ibang taong nagdiriwang ng kaarawan?
Kung sana’y nagsadya du’n si Alden para siraan si Maine. Kung sana’y nagpunta du’n si Alden para magpalapad ng papel. Sa halip na humanga sila sa effort na ginawa nu’ng tao ay siya pa ang dinidikdik ngayon.
Ang hindi ba nagkakagusto kay Maine ay kailangan na ring layuan ni Alden? Magka-loveteam sila, oo, pero may kani-kanya pa rin silang buhay. Walang pakialaman, walang sakalan, kapag wala nang mga camera ay may kani-kanyang prayoridad silang dapat gawin.
May krimen ba sa paglalaan ng panahon para sa mga taong kahit paano’y naging dahilan sa pagkatupad ng ating mga pangarap? Ang tawag du’n ay pagtanaw ng utang na loob at pagpapasalamat.
Ang dapat pansinin ay ang mga personalidad na deadma sa mga nakatutulong sa kanila. ‘Yun ang dapat pabalikin sa eskuwelahan para magrepaso ng GMRC.
Hindi si Alden Richards na sa kabila ng katanyagan ay nakatanim pa rin ang magkabilang paa sa lupa.
Fans ni Maine Mendoza walang karapatang magalit kay Alden Richards
Lalong manggigigil sa galit ang ibang tagahanga ni Maine Mendoza dahil binigyan ng panahon ni Alden Richards ang mga press people na matagal na niyang gustong pasalamatan nang personal.
Ano na naman ang ihihirit ng mga fans ni Maine na kulang sa pang-unawa at basta husga na lang nang husga? Inilaglag na naman ni Alden ang kanyang ka-loveteam, sinolo na naman niya ang pakikihalubilo sa mga manunulat, para lang mas gumanda pa ang kanyang imahe.
Pagkatapos lumabas ang blog ni Maine Mendoza na ito mismo ang nagdiin na walang kahit sinong makapipilit sa kanya para gawin ang isang bagay na ayaw nito tulad ng pakikibagay ay wala nang karapatang magreklamo ang kanyang grupo sa pakikipag-kapwa-taong ginawa ni Alden.
Wala na silang maihihirit pa dahil wala pala sa boka-bularyo ni Menggay ang pagpapanggap para lang ito magustuhan ng kahit sino. Ano nga ang kanyang sabi sa nasabing blog?
“I would never change who I am just to conform to the norms of this industry.” ‘Yun ang kanyang paninindigan, taliwas sa nakasanayan nang pakikisama-pakikibagay ng mga baguhang personalidad sa kanilang mga dinatnan, kaya ano pa ang inirereklamo ngayon ng kanyang mga tagahanga?
Hindi pagpapanggap ang ginawa ni Alden, lalong hindi kaplastikan ang magpasalamat sa mga taong nakatutulong sa kanyang mga pangarap, ang maliwanag na tawag du’n ay pagtanaw ng utang na loob.
Kaya bakit kailangang pupugin sa social media ang isang personalidad na tulad ni Alden Richards na marunong magpasalamat at magpahalaga?
Ang dapat ay papurihan pa nga ang Pambansang Bae dahil wala siyang ilusyon na regalo siya sa lupa ng langit para idolohin.
Ganern! That’s how it should work.
Sexy actress iniwan ng bf dahil sa ginagawang ‘milagro’
Naging karelasyon ng isang kilalang pigura sa mundo ng musika ang isang sexy actress. Nagtataka ang lalaki kung bakit masyadong pabolosa ang buhay ng babae samantalang wala naman itong ginagawang mga proyekto.
Palaging parang may fiesta sa bahay ng sexy actress, nandu’n ang kanyang mga kamag-anak, palaging bonggang-bongga ang kanilang mga salu-salo kahit wala namang okasyon.
Pati ang mga personal na kagamitan ng babae ay puro branded, saan ito kumukuha ng panggastos at panggranatsa, wala namang TV show ang girl at lalong walang pelikula?
Kuwento ng aming source, “Nakipag-break din agad ‘yung musician sa girl, kasi nga, marami siyang tanong na hindi masagut-sagot ng sexy actress. Kinabahan siya, may naisip siyang possibility, tama ang kutob niya!”
Habang karelasyon pala ng sexy actress ang musikero ay meron din itong karelasyong uniformed guy. Ang lalaking ‘yun ang nagbibigay ng lahat-lahat sa girl, bongga kung magregalo ito, milyun-milyon ang gibsung sa kanya.
‘Yun din ang kutob ng musikero, walang ibang puwedeng pagkunan ang sexy actress, siguradong may ginagawa itong kakaibang milagro.
“Saan ka naman makakakita ng ganu’n na wala namang project, ni hindi nagso-show kahit sa mga probinsiya, pero napakabongga ng lifestyle!
“Kung makapagbakasyon sila ng family niya sa ibang bansa, e, napakadalas, para lang siyang namumulot ng datung, sino naman kasi ang hindi magtataka sa klase ng buhay na meron siya?” dagdag na kuwento pa ng aming source.
Maraming pailalim na raket ang sexy actress, alam ‘yun ng mga dati nitong karelasyon, nag-aartista ito pero ang kanyang tunay na negosyo ay “meat shop.”
Walang clue, mga kabayan, kaya magsisiksikan muna kayo sa Row 4, pakitakpan na lang muna ang mabantot na basurahan.
