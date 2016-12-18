Paskuhan 2016 celebration in the capital highlights awarding, gift giving and entertainment

Abu Dhabi – The traditional year-end celebration of the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi spearheaded by the Bayanihan Council and the Philippine Embassy was an explosion of thanksgiving, awarding and entertainment with over 50 Filipino organizations supporting the event dubbed “Paskong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi 2016” held Friday, December 9 at the Marina Mall’s Sports Complex.
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R Vingno Jr. took the opportunity to thank the Filipinos in the country for their contribution to the fulfilment of the Embassy’s advocacies.
“On behalf of my family and the Philippine Embassy, I would like to express our thanks to all the Filipino organizations in the UAE, especially the member-organizations of the Bayanihan Council for contributing to the fulfilment of the advocacies of the Philippine Embassy and with the assistance that we are giving to our kababayans in the Emirates,” Vingno said in his message during the program.
“As we are almost ending the year 2016, I wish to express that it has always been a pleasure working with you all. Without you, we would not have been successful in our work this year. The Embassy looks forward to working closely with you all and continuing our partnership,” he added.
Likewise, Bayanihan Council chairman Engr. Jeffrey Uy was grateful for the huge participation and cooperation of Filipinos in the recently concluded Mini-Olympics which awarding of winners for the various games was highlighted in the annual year-end party themed “Pagkakaisa at Pagbabago” [Unity and Change].
Entertainment, talent presentations, folk dances, among others flourished during the event in between the awarding segment. Gift giving and awarding of certificates and plaques of appreciation were presented to sponsors and participating organizations.
Over-All Winners of the Mini Olympics:
Champion: Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA)
1st Runner-Up: Abu Dhabi Filipino Dance Club (ADFDC)
2nd Runner-Up: Society of Human Resources Professionals and Associates (SHRPA)
Winners of Different Games
Parulan Contest
1st Place: FACE
2nd Place: CANCARMADCARLAN
3rd Place: PGBI 7 Squad
Basketball
Champion: Pag-iribang Bikolnon sa Abu Dhabi (PIBAD)
1st Runner-Up: Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)
2nd Runner-Up: Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA)
Final’s MVP: Elmer Esparago (PIBAD)
MVP: Justino Amparo III (PICE)
Rookie of the Year: Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA)
Mythical Selection:
Aldrich Frago (ALO)
Noel Carlo Navarro (PIBAD)
Lorenzo Arieta (ALO)
Prince Macaraeg (OFISOA)
Justino Amparo (PICE)
Best Defensive Player: Warren Saplot (PICE)
Three Point King: Justino Amparo III (PICE)
Sportsmanship Award: Rex Guevarra (OFISOA) (individual)
Sportsmanship Award: Alpha Phi Omega (APO) 121 Emarat Chapter (team)
Best in Team Uniform: Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA)
Volleyball
Champion: Abu Dhabi Filipino Dance Club (ADFDC)
1st Runner-Up: Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit at Mananayaw sa Abu Dhabi (OPMMAD)
2nd Runner-Up: Philippine Embassy (PE)
MVP: Cris Malu-ay (ADFDC)
Best Libero: Winmar Managelod (OPMMAD)
Best Spiker: Elgin Dalumpines (OPMMAD)
Best Server: Reiniero Alcaraz Jr. (ADFDC)
Most Cooperative Team: Philippine Embassy (PE)
Best in Team Uniform: Philippine Society for Program & Project Management (PSPPM)
Best Coach: Ireneo Ara (ADFDC)
Chess
1st Place: IECEP
2nd Place: PICPA Abu Dhabi
3rd Place: Philippine Embassy & FLO
Billiards
1st Place: OFISOA
2nd Place: SHRPA
3rd Place: UFDC
Badminton (Single-Women)
1st Place: SHRPA
2nd Place: ASMSI
Badminton (Single-Men)
1st Place: ASMSI UAE
2nd Place: SHRPA
Badminton (Double-Men)
1st Place: OFISOA
2nd Place: AMSI
Table Tennis (Single)
1st Place: OFISOA
2nd Place: ALO
3rd Place: APO
Table Tennis (Double)
1st Place: ALO
2nd Place: OFISOA
3rd Place: APO
Darts
1st Place: UFDC 3
2nd Place: OFWGME
3rd Place: UFDC 2 and OFISOA
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!