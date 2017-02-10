Parents, kids enjoy TPS Family Day

DUBAI – More than a thousand people, including students, parents and guests, flocked to the Al Twar 3 Gym to celebrate the first leg of The Philippine School’s (TPS) Family Day.

The first cluster, Kindergarten 1 and 2, enjoyed various activities prepared by the organizers. There were a parade, Zumba, games, magic show and raffle draws during the family day. Parents and kids were seen enjoying every activity they joined in.

On February 10, Grades 1 to 3 (Cluster 2) pupils and parents will also be celebrating their mini-family day; Grades 4 to 6 (Cluster 3) on February 17; Grades 7 to 11 (Cluster 4) on March 3 at Al Mizhar Sports Hall in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Grand Family Day will happen on March 17 at the Dubai Police Headquarters Gym wherein less than 10,000 people are expected to join the celebration.

According to TPS’ Parents Teachers Council (PTC) president Emil Parcia, the activity aims to strengthen the bond between the students and parents through various activities such as in-door sports, games, sing and dance contests, performing arts, and entertainment numbers.

“Aside from that, this event serves as a venue to promote solidarity and sportsmanship where students and parents participate in all activities set by the PTC members,” she added.

Parcia also mentioned that they were not expecting to have a huge turnout last weekend.

“The program flow was good but I admit that the food was not enough for more than a thousand of participants as we just calculated at least half of this number to a third.

“I saw that children were very happy as well as their parents. Parents can expect that the food and the shirts would not be problem for the next clusters,” she added.

She also wants to thank for the strong support by TPS’ Kindergarten head Mark Jayson Montemayor and Principal Jocelyn Sollano.

“In behalf of PTC officers, we’d like to thank the entire people who helped us including our advisers, teachers. With them around, we are united through a simple gathering and yet memorable for each one of us,” Parcia said.

By: Ryan Namia