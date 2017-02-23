Panorama Restaurants offers Kabayan Buffet every Saturday

DUBAI – The Panorama Restaurant in Al Diar Capital Hotel in Abu Dhabi has recently unveiled its latest offer: Kabayan Buffet.

The Filipino buffet is available every Saturday on breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant also offers a la carte items.

Located at the 13th floor of the hotel, the restaurant features Filipino cuisines highlighting the most popular dishes in the Philippines.

These dishes include pansit, adobo, calamares, among others. The famous leche flan and palitaw can also be seen in their dessert menu.

Aside from these inviting and delectable dishes, the place also provides a stunning panoramic view of the turquoise Arabian Gulf and the clear view of the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Its ambiance is the ideal dining venue for family bonding, special occasions and business events.

“We have thought of this because we see the clamor of our fellow Filipinos to these kinds of food,” Gracelene Morales, the marketing executive of Al Diar Hotels – Cluster Sales and Marketing, said.

In addition, she also mentioned that a large percentage of Filipinos are checking in during weekends together with their family and friends, so they decided to put up the Kabayan Buffet.

The move, so far, has been receiving great feedback from the diners. The buffet was officially launched on Saturday, February 18.

Morales also said that their guests during the launch were very ecstatic as they unveil the new set of dishes.

“We also value the Filipino food kasi di ba acceptable naman siya dito or kahit saan or kahit anong nationality,” she added.

“We promise to serve appetizing dishes every day and every Saturday. The team always puts the best to stand out among the rest,” Morales assured.

She also said that by putting up this buffet, they also want to introduce the Filipino cuisines to other nationalities aside from delighting the palate of Filipino visitors and diners.

The management is pleased to reach the Filipino community and invite other nationalities as well to experience the most loved dishes in the Philippines.

Additionally, Kabayan Buffet does not only limit the guests’ dining experience as it also features international cuisines on the buffet counters.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia