Pangasinan escapes Bicol in PBBL Inter-Province

In the last week of eliminations for the 2016 PBBL-Western Union Cup Season 14 Inter-Province Division, the top seeded Pangasinan team shocked the Bicol team with the final score of 80-79 last May 6 at Al Twar 3 Sports Hall.
Although it was a neck and neck battle for these two teams, the Bicol is already facing its last game with a 1-4 record, and a win against Pangasinan is a no bearing game. But the team fought to its best to put up a great show for the PBBL fans.
Bicol’s centers, Dennis Buenviaje and Erik Delos Santos made their presence felt, but Pangasinan’s Jhun Balisi and the slippery shooting guard Andrew Guzman were unstoppable in their shooting sprees tallying 23 and 18 points, respectively, while Abe Chan contributed 16 points.
Bicol made some late adjustments in the final minute of the regulation and gained a 79-78 lead. But it was only decided in the dying seconds when Pangasinan’s Jonathan Florendo made an uncontested layup to regain the lead, 80-79.
The final seven seconds of the game, and ball in the possession of Bicol, Buenviaje had a chance to win the game. But he lost track of time and didn’t had the chance to shoot the ball.
Balisi had a game-high 23 points and was awarded best player of the game.
