Palace tasks Esperon to verify Lenileaks

PH NEWS - National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. (Twitter page)DUBAI — Malacanang on Sunday, January 9, said it is now looking into the veracity of supposed plots to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar was quoted in a gmanetwork.com report as saying that Malacanang has tapped National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. to look into the issue tagged as “Lenileaks, adding that Malacanang has also reached out to the sources of the information.

“Magbibigay ng rekomendasyon si Secretary Esperon kung ano ang nararapat na gawin. Hindi dapat na pangunahan ang rekomendasyon ni Secretary Esperon,” he added.

Andanar also said that Duterte is aware of supposed moves to oust him.

“Knowledgeable naman ang presidente sa moves ng opposition to oust him at ang presidente hindi matutuwa kung mapapatunayang totoo ang Lenileaks na ito,” he said.

Earlier reports had it that Lenileaks pertains to leaked email conversations between Filipino-American philanthropist Loida Nicolas-Lewis and her sister, former Commission on Filipinos Overseas Chair Imelda “Mely” Nicolas.

Vice President Leni Robredo is being dragged into the controversy over her supposed involvements in plans to unseat Duterte.

In a statement, Leni, however, categorically denied being part of any plans to oust the President, but said that being tagged in the controversy didn’t come as a surprise as she is a sitting vice president.

“Sa akin naman, parang nakakagulat na kung sikreto yung pinag-uusapan doon, bakit public yung grupo? Hindi ko alam kung ano yung participation ko, name-mention daw yung pangalan ko, pero hindi ako kabahagi ng grupong iyon.

“Meron ding mga emails na nagsi-circulate. Hindi rin ako kabahagi doon. Na-me-mention yata yung pangalan ko–na hindi naman surprising na ma-mention yung pangalan ko kasi ako yung Pangalawang Pangulo,” Robredo explained.

Robredo said the last time she spoke to Nicolas-Lewis was before or during the campaign period as the Fil-Am community leader supported her candidacy.

“Sinasabi po nag-meet daw kami noon sa Amerika. Hindi po yun totoo. Ni personal meeting, ni tawag sa telepono, hindi po kami nagtawagan o nag-meet sa America. Yung kumakalat na balita, hindi po yun totoo,” she said.

Meanwhile, Robredo said she just wants to focus on her duties, adding that the internet has so much “viciousness.”

“Gusto ko sanang mag-concentrate sa trabaho kasi sa tingin ko lang, ang daming viciousness ngayon sa internet. Meron kaming mandato na kailangang gampanan, na kung magpapadala kami sa kasamaan na nangyayari online, paano namin magagampanan yung aming mandato?” she said.

“Sa akin naman, as much as I can, yung focus ko, nasa trabaho kaya kahit ganun yung tira sa akin, pinagbubuhusan ko talaga ng panahon yung trabaho ko,” Robredo added.

