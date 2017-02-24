Palace: Simple EDSA rites not less significant

MANILA – The simple and sober commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution does not mean it is less significant a Malacanang official said Tuesday, February21.

In a www.pna.gov.ph report, Senior Deputy executive secretary Menardo Guevarra explained that the misunderstanding might be caused when people compare the celebration this year to previous anniversary rites.

“It does not indicate that the present administration or the EPPC (EDSA People Power Commission) is giving less significance to the celebration of 31st anniversary. Just like any young lady who is celebrating her 18th birthday, we celebrate it with pomp. But when she celebrates her 19th birthday, that doesn’t mean that if there’s no celebration similar to her debut, that her birthday is given any less significance,” Guevarra said.

By: Sam Bautista