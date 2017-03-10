Palace protests hit US show’s portrayal of president

MANILA – A scene of the hit CBS television series “Madam Secretary”, which airs locally on the cable network Sony Philippines, may have negatively portrayed a Philippine president and the Philippine embassy is protesting.

This was gathered in a www.pna.com.ph report where presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella was quoted as saying “I think they should use a fictional US president [instead].”

The trailer of the episode showed fictional character US secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Hollywood actress Tea Leoni, slapping and punching Filipino president Datu Andrada for his sexual advances during a meeting between the two leaders.

“I think they are confusing their images. I think they are projecting something that they really would like to say about their own situation,” Abella opined.

The report added that US President Donald J. Trump has been openly criticized by the American public for his remarks and inappropriate advances on women.

Even though Malacanang is treating the trailer with humor, the Philippine embassy based in Washington, D.C. has written the management of CBS to signify the country’s protest against the trailer’s negative depiction of a Philippine president.

The embassy wrote, “While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent.”

Abella did not make a categorical statement if President Rodrigo Duterte found the trailer insulting.

“Well, they are engaged in something that they would like to… It’s their business. It’s their craft. You cannot deny them their craft. Their taste, perhaps,” Abella added.

No comment has been aired by the network as of this writing.

