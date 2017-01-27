Palace outraged over Jee’s killing

DUBAI — Malacanang on Sunday, January 22, said it is “outraged” over the killing of a South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo right inside Camp Crame in Quezon City.
“We are outraged by the abduction and slay of a South Korean executive inside Camp Crame,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella was quoted as saying in an abs-cbn.com report.
Abella then assured the public that there will be no cover up in the investigation of the crime, which was allegedly perpetuated by police officers.
“We assure everyone that there will be no whitewash or cover-up.
“We will not tolerate corrupt, abusive, errant policemen who betray the organization and the men and women in uniform who continue their faithful, dedicated and loyal service to the country,” Abella said.
Earlier reports had it that Jee was abducted under the guise of an anti-drug operation in October 2016. Police officers allegedly involved supposedly asked for millions of pesos from the victim’s family, but nonetheless killed Jee by strangling him inside a vehicle at the vicinity of the police camp’s Community Relations Group office.
Due this, netizens called for Dela Rosa’s resignation through hashtag #BatoResign. President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, however, defended Dela Rosa, and noted that the police chief still has his full trust.
“He stays there. Bato has my complete trust,” the President was quoted as saying in an inquirer.net report, citing GMA News.
The report said Duterte also assured the public that policemen involved in the killing would be prosecuted.
By: Jamie Elona
