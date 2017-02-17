Pacquiao – Horn fight thunders in UAE ‘100% for sure’

DUBAI – “See you in UAE for my next fight.”

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao took to all his social media accounts on Sunday, February 12 to announce his next fight against Australia’s Jeff Horn will take place in the UAE.

His post which features a photo of him in a fighting pose alongside a fist emblazoned with the colors of the UAE flags came hours after his advisor Michael Koncz held a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 11.

Koncz claimed that the fight would be held somewhere in April.

“It took us a while to get this deal together. There was a lot of confusion whether this is going to happen here in the UAE.

“I’m here with full authority and power. I have been the marriage counsellor for Manny and we have developed a relationship. I’m involved in all aspects of what he does. We have executed the agreement in the morning and 100 percent the fight will be here in the UAE,” he said.

As of this writing, the organizers haven’t revealed yet when and where the fight will take place in the UAE.

By: Ryan Namia