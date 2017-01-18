Pacquiao asks P3B from DOT for bout

DUBAI – Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao, last week, confirmed that he asked three billion pesos from the Department of Tourism to stage a fifth meeting with arch-rival Juan Manuel Marquez at the back end of this year.

In a DzMM report, the Filipino boxer said that he was asking help from Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo.

“Approximately sabi ko sa kanya nasa 3 or 2.5 billion. Kasi plano ko mag-rematch kay Marquez tapos dito ko dalhin si Marquez sa Pilipinas,” the eight-division said.

Pacquiao is set to fight with Jeff Horn of Australia on April this year but he noted that his target is Marquez.

“Maganda kasi ‘pag kami naglaban, hindi takbu-takbuhan,” Pacquiao, who was defeated by Marquez in their last bout, said.

Marquez hasn’t been in ring since 2014, but had been linked to a possible encounter with Miguel Cotto until the Puerto Rican decided to face James Kirkland.

In a separate interview with Teo by the same radio station, she said that the fight can be pursued if the challenger is known in the industry.

“Kinausap nga ako ni Manny Pacquiao, we talked and he said, humingi siya ng P3 billion for the fight,” she said.

“I was telling him, ‘pag si Floyd Mayweather o si Marquez, madali yung i-sell, kaya namin ang P3 billion,” she added.

By: Ryan Namia